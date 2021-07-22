Brixton stabbing victim was 'filming music video when he was killed'

22 July 2021, 13:41 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 13:48

The victim died near Brixton tube station
The victim died near Brixton tube station. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A young man who was stabbed to death in Brixton was filming a music video when he was killed, onlookers have said.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been confirmed by police, was in his early 20s.

Emergency services tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene near Brixton tube station at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old who was passing by said: "I didn't see the stabbing but I saw him take his last breaths.

"I saw him on the floor, there were loads of police officers around him.

"People around said they were making a music video and an argument broke out out of nowhere and a man produced a machete and stabbed this guy multiple times."

He added: "A girl was slashed as well. They said it was the victim's girlfriend when she tried to intervene."

Another eyewitness said they saw quadbikes at the time of the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday evening: "(The victim's) next of kin have been informed.

"Formal identification has not taken place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged."

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Venice UNESCO

Venice avoids designation as Unesco heritage site in danger

Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s jailed ex-leader Zuma to attend brother’s funeral
Breaking News

Police Federation says it 'no longer has confidence' in Home Secretary Priti Patel
Dawn Butler was asked to leave the Commons

Labour MP told to leave Commons after claiming Boris Johnson lied 'over and over again'
A bus lies on its side after crashing through a guardrail on Capri

Driver dies after bus plunges off road on Capri

The incident happened in Heath Road, Twickenham

New appeal for witnesses after 53-year-old dies following e-scooter fall

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'

James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'
Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'byelaw'

Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'bylaw'
The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Business is worse since Freedom Day due to crippling supply shortages'
No vaccine passports for TfL services

Sadiq Khan 'not in favour' of vaccine passports for TfL services
The 7-year-old was caught with the blade by teachers

Calls for mandatory knife crime education after 7-year-old caught with blade at school
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Business Secretary says Northern Ireland Protocol is 'not set in stone'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London