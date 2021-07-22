Brixton stabbing victim was 'filming music video when he was killed'

The victim died near Brixton tube station. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A young man who was stabbed to death in Brixton was filming a music video when he was killed, onlookers have said.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been confirmed by police, was in his early 20s.

Emergency services tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene near Brixton tube station at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old who was passing by said: "I didn't see the stabbing but I saw him take his last breaths.

"I saw him on the floor, there were loads of police officers around him.

"People around said they were making a music video and an argument broke out out of nowhere and a man produced a machete and stabbed this guy multiple times."

He added: "A girl was slashed as well. They said it was the victim's girlfriend when she tried to intervene."

Another eyewitness said they saw quadbikes at the time of the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday evening: "(The victim's) next of kin have been informed.

"Formal identification has not taken place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged."

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.