Brother of actor Mark Rylance killed in horror crash while cycling in US

Jonno Waters, brother of Sir Mark Rylance, died in a cycling crash. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Nisha Dupuis

The younger brother of Oscar-winning actor Sir Mark Rylance died in a cycling accident in California last week, his devastated sister revealed in an emotional post online.

Jonathan Waters, known as Jonno, was cycling last Friday when he was hit by an approaching car in the city of Oakland.

Emergency services provided treatment at the scene before rushing him to hospital.

Jonno, a 60-year-old wine expert, sustained severe head injuries and died in hospital the next morning.

His heartbroken sister Susannah Waters shared news of his death on Instagram, saying she was "dehydrated from weeping" after the death of her brother, Jonno, who she described as her "touchstone".

She said: "The spirit and love that poured out of him after meeting him toward people. Even meeting him a few times, people immediately felt they were his friend."

Sir Mark, 62, announced he is taking time off from acting to attend memorial services for his brother in the US. He pulled out of the West End revival of Jerusalem over the weekend.

In a statement, he said: "I am so sorry to tell you that on the 28th of May my dear brother Jonathan Waters was knocked from his bicycle and tragically died of his injuries.

"In order to attend his funeral in California, I unfortunately have to miss three performances of Jerusalem over Saturday 11th – Sunday 12th June."

Adding: "As I have no understudy to play the role Rooster Johnny Byron, sadly these performances have been cancelled. Sonia Friedman Productions, together with Nimax, are arranging additional performances at the end of the scheduled run to try and accommodate everyone who will be affected.

"I hope you understand my need to grieve my beloved brother and thank you for your support at this time. I hope you will be able to attend another performance of Jerusalem."

Jonno's death marks another major tragedy for Sir Mark as he lost his one of his two step-daughters in 2012.

28-year-old filmmaker Nataasha van Kampen died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage while flying from New York to London.

Ms Kampen was the daughter of Sir Mark's wife, Claire van Kampen.

Sir Mark has two siblings, Susannah Waters and Jonathan Waters, from Kent.