Bruce Willis steps back from acting after brain condition 'affects abilities'

Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Bruce Willis will step back from acting after being diagnosed with a brain condition that affects his cognitive abilities.

Hollywood has rallied around the Die Hard actor, whose family announced he has aphasia.

The condition is more common in people aged over 65.

Willis, who is also known for his roles in Pulp Fiction, Sixth Sense, Looper and 12 Monkeys, is 67.

In a statement on Instagram, his family said: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Willis, the actor behind Die Hard's John McClane, the cop who repeatedly finds himself in violent terrorist attacks before he saves the day, has five children.

Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn all signed the post, as did Emma Heming, who he married in 2009, and Demi Moore, his first wife.

He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, and has been nominated for five Golden Globes, winning one, and three Primetime Emmys, winning two.

Aphasia is caused by damage to the part of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension, and can leave a person unable to communicate effectively.

"Grace and guts! Love to you all!" wrote actress Jamie Lee Curtis on social media.

Len Wiseman, who directed Die Hard 4, said: "Sending love and strength to you, Bruce and your lovely family."