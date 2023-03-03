Bruce Willis’ wife shares heartbreaking throwback video of actor weeks after dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family revealed his dementia diagnosis in February. Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Bruce Willis' wife has shared a heart-wrenching throwback video of her husband weeks after she confirmed his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, shared the footage on her Instagram story. It shows Bruce reading an article about her from a magazine.

In the video, Bruce praises his wife of 14 years, saying: "USA Weekly interview with Emma-Heming Willis, founder and CEO of Cocobaba."

"How about it?" Emma replied, before Bruce added proudly: "How 'bout it? I'm crazy about it!"

Emma captioned the story: "What's this new memory thingy on IG!? OMG my biggest fan. I'm in love with him."

It comes after she posted an update on how the pair are dealing with Bruce's diagnosis.

Emma Heming posted throwback on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Posting a photo of her alongside a dementia specialist, Emma said: "I’m grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox.

"She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She’s a gift."

Bruce's family revealed how the legendary actor has been diagnosed with dementia less than a year after he retired from acting following his battle with aphasia in February.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia in February. Picture: Instagram

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming. Picture: Instagram

The Hollywood icon, 67, had already withdrawn from acting earlier this year due to his battle with the brain condition aphasia, which caused his language abilities to deteriorate.

A family statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website read: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

FTD is known to affect the lobes of the brain behind the forehead, which can affect a person's behaviour, language skills and emotions. The disease can occur when when nerve cells in these lobes die.