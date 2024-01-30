Crossbow attacker shot dead by police after 'trying to break into London home' named as 30-year-old 'stalker'

A man shot dead by police in south London after trying to break into a house carrying a crossbow, hatchet, knife and sword, has been named locally as Bryce Hodgson. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man shot dead by police in south London after trying to break into a house carrying a crossbow, hatchet, knife, and sword, has been named locally as Bryce Hodgson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 30-year-old died after police rushed to the scene in Southwark at around 5am following reports a man had been trying to force entry into the property.

Amid the attack, Hodgson was also threatening to harm residents inside the address, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said this evening. He was known to at least one of the occupants in the house.

Local police tried to speak to Hodgson, who eventually gained access to the house, before calling in armed police for help.

The armed police entered the house, where the man was shot twice and killed.

It comes after it emerged Hodgson was last month in court accused of stalking a woman after he allegedly broke into her bedroom and repeatedly sent her messages, The Mirror reported.

Hodgson, who grew up in Sheffield but lived in Middlesbrough until 2015, was described by his South London neighbours as a "dark horse" cannabis smoker who often appeared "anxious" or "on edge", the paper reported.

Man ‘armed with crossbow’ shot dead by police in south-east London

The man forced his way into a property and was shot dead. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the incident earlier Tuesday, the IOPC said: "Among the weapons found at the scene were crossbows, a knife, a sword and a hatchet."

Regional director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. The man’s next of kin have been informed and, in due course, we will be contacting them to explain our role.

"We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.

"Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

"We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.”

Police at the scene on Bywater Place in Southwark. Picture: LBC

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, who has overall responsibility for firearms, said: “The first unarmed officers knew they were arriving on scene to reports of man armed with weapons and threatening to harm people inside an address.

“The officers knew there were people inside and had genuine fears for their safety.

“Armed officers were called and attempted to get the man to surrender. They entered the property and shots were fired.

“The officers, assisted by paramedics, provided emergency first aid to the man, who was wearing body armour, but he sadly died.“Weapons recovered from the scene include crossbows, a knife, a sword and a hatchet.

“This is an extremely difficult day for everyone involved.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of all our officers who responded and thank all the emergency service staff involved.

“I firmly believe their actions prevented further loss of life.”

The man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics. Picture: LBC