Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

31 August 2024, 10:15

State Opening of Parliament 2024
A woman is up in court charged in connection with a bomb threat at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has appeared in court after following a bomb hoax at Buckingham Palace.

Diane Durham, 62, from Church Lane in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, is accused of deliberately providing false information to the Metropolitan Police on 17 May,.

She claimed there was a bomb at the palace - the official residence of the monarch.

During her appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Durham did not enter a plea.

She was released on unconditional bail and is scheduled to return to the same court for a plea hearing on 7 October.

The false information is alleged to have been communicated from her home.

On the day of the incident, the Princess Royal was hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace for the Not Forgotten Association, a charity supporting veterans and wounded service members.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) 200th Anniversary Garden Party
The day of the incident, the Princess Royal was hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace . Picture: Getty

