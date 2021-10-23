Budget 2021: Cities to get £7bn boost for transport

23 October 2021, 09:49

The Budget will be delivered on Wednesday by the chancellor
The Budget will be delivered on Wednesday by the chancellor. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Key transport links near England's cities are set to get multi-billion pound funding boost in next week's Budget.

Rishi Sunak is set to pump billions to give metro mayors the power to improve transport.

The Treasury said nearly £7 billion would be given to areas excluding London, such as Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and South Yorkshire.

The money will be for projects ranging from tram improvements to introducing improvements in infrastructure, fares and services.

The investment will be seen as a win for Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who has been heavily lobbying the Government to hand over the cash for his region to launch a London-style transport system.

Labour's Mr Burnham had called for £1 billion and put pressure on ministers during the Tory Party conference in Manchester earlier this month.

He had said that handing over the money for him to introduce his London-style Bee Network would make political sense for the Government, because Boris Johnson could blame him if it failed and take credit if it succeeded.

And the Treasury has confirmed Greater Manchester will be given £1.07 billion in next week's Budget and spending review.

The announcement is also being touted as a vote of confidence in the devolution agenda as all those awarded cash are areas with metro mayors.

Mr Burnham said the funding was an "important first step" that "shows the Government is listening to the case that Greater Manchester is making".

But he said that ongoing revenue funding would also be needed.

"As welcome as it is, infrastructure investment alone will not make levelling up feel real to the people of Greater Manchester," he said.

"That will only happen when the frequency and coverage of bus services are increased and fares are lowered to London levels.

"So we are now hopeful that the Government will soon build on this foundation and match this allocation with revenue funding to make our Bee Network vision a reality."

Elsewhere, there will be £830 million given to West Yorkshire, £570 million in South Yorkshire, £1.05 billion in the West Midlands, £310 million in Tees Valley, £540 million in the West of England and £710 million for the Liverpool City Region.

Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, welcomed the announcement and said: "I am absolutely delighted that our ambition has paid off and we've secured more than £1 billion of Government investment to continue our transport revolution here in the West Midlands.

"It is the largest single transport sum we have ever received, and I know the team cannot wait to press on and start getting diggers in the ground on some truly game-changing schemes.

"From more metro lines and train stations, to new bus routes and electric vehicle charging points, this cash will help us to continue to build a clean, green transport network that connects communities and tackles the climate emergency."

Some £5.7 billion will be transport settlements for the regions, while £1.2 billion of new funding will go towards transforming bus services to deliver London-style journey times, fares and number of services.

Mr Sunak said: "Great cities need great transport and that is why we're investing billions to improve connections in our city regions as we level up opportunities across the country.

"There is no reason why somebody working in the North and Midlands should have to wait several times longer for their bus or train to arrive in the morning compared to a commuter in the capital.

"This transport revolution will help redress that imbalance as we modernise our local transport networks so they are fit for our great cities and those people who live and work in them."

The £5.7 billion is a five-year settlement, and has been increased from the initial £4.2 billion proposed, the Treasury said.

While the £1.2 billion of funding for buses is part of £3 billion that the Prime Minister committed to spending on a "bus revolution" in March.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents the bus and coach industry, said the fact that the full £3 billion had not been reached yet meant the Government's "rhetoric is unfortunately not being matched by reality".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We're absolutely committed to building back better and boosting regional economies right across the country, and these investments are a clear example of how we're doing that.

"Modernising our transport network sits at the heart of our levelling up agenda.

"This funding will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of towns and cities by improving infrastructure and ensuring more people have better access to jobs and education."

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funding through the Barnett formula.

Mr Burnham has been calling for more powers and funding for Greater Manchester's transport system and on Thursday tweeted a photograph of a train ticket from Manchester to Newton-Le-Willows, Merseyside, which he said was a one-stop 20-minute journey, which cost £8.00.

He said in the tweet: "To be levelled up, we need London-level fares. Accept nothing less."

However, there were tensions with Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark Neil Coyle who said in reply on Twitter: "It is *more expensive* to have a season ticket from Croydon to central London than Chorley to central Manchester.

"These cheap digs at London are inaccurate and need to end, not least for anyone interested in Labour doing well, or anyone interested in facts."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after being shot

Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Police forces across the UK have made arrests linked to spiking incidents

164 drink and injection spiking incidents across UK in two months

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were named in a search warrant

Alec Baldwin was told loaded prop gun was safe before fatal shooting

Innocent was found guilty in court

Man who randomly stabbed three people throughout London jailed for two decades

Frank Field pictured in Westminster in 2019

Ex-Labour MP Frank Field reveals he is close to death

The PM said nothing indicates a lockdown will be needed

'Nothing to indicate' UK will be plunged into winter lockdown, Boris Johnson insists

Donald Trump launched his social media platform yesterday

Company behind Trump's new social media soars on stock market

Howarth has been jailed for seven years

Man spiked teenager's drink in nightclub before filming himself sexually assault her

Like many MPs, Boris Johnson does not wear a mask in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a mask in Parliament as Covid cases rise

The stunt had never been attempted before

Watch the moment man cycles along wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change

A total of 22 people died in the 2017 bombing

Man arrested by detectives investigating Manchester Arena attack - GMP police

Alec Baldwin pictured two weeks ago at a film premiere

'There are no words': Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatally shooting woman on film set

Financial incentives will be offered to teachers from BAME communities in Wales from 2022

Welsh government will give cash bonus to BAME teachers to diversify workforce

Boris Johnson, right, pictured in the briefing room where he watched the James Bond film last night

Boris Johnson uses £2.6m briefing room... to watch James Bond film

Nottinghamshire Police said two arrests had been made relating to the spiking investigation

Two men arrested in Nottingham drink spiking investigation, police say

There is a shortage of hospitality staff, so Dominic Raab is drafting in ex-convicts to help ease the pressure.

Raab: Ex-cons will be trained to pull pints to help hospitality 'thrive' this Christmas

Latest News

See more Latest News

The haka is famously performed by the All Blacks rugby union team

Doing the haka if you're not Māori is 'banned' under UK-NZ trade deal
The IOPC said two officers from the Metropolitan Police and one from each of the forces in Sussex, Dorset and Avon and Somerset will be subject to misconduct proceedings.

Sarah Everard murder: Five officers face disciplinary action over social media messages
MPs will be offered more security following the death of Sir David Amess

MPs offered security guards amid safety fears in wake of Sir David Amess murder
MPs signed the letter ahead of the Chancellor's Budget next week.

Over 100 MPs make pre-budget plea for Rishi Sunak to slash beer duty
Insulate Britain protesters have caused misery on the roads in recent weeks.

Eco mob returns for half term disruption as first activists face court cases
The traditional yard of ale competition for lifeboat week has been cancelled

RNLI bans traditional yard of ale drinking contest amid binge drinking fears
The care sector is likely to struggle throughout winter, the CQC said.

Care system faces 'tsunami of unmet needs' amid winter crisis, watchdog warns
The Queen spent the night in hospital for checks, Buckingham Palace said

Queen spent night in hospital after having to cancel trip, Buckingham Palace says
British troops pursued suspected militants before killing them at close range

British troops 'in car chase with terror suspects before killing them in shootout'
Harthorne-Jones will be detained in a mental health hospital

Man convinced he had Covid shot wife to death over 'lack of attention'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages
Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary
'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss
Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police