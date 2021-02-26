Budget 2021: Traineeships set to receive £126 million boost

26 February 2021, 22:38

Rishi Sunak is set to announce a £126 million boost for traineeships when he announces his Budget
Rishi Sunak is set to announce a £126 million boost for traineeships when he announces his Budget. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Traineeships are set to get a £126 million boost when Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces his Budget next week.

The extra funding will help to create an additional 40,000 traineeships in England, the Chancellor of the Exchequer will tell MPs on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak is also expected to promise an increased cash incentive of £3,000 for employers who hire an apprentice, regardless of the worker's age.

Businesses can currently claim £2,000 for each apprentice they take on between the age of 16 and 24, or £1,500 if they hire someone over the age of 25.

The chancellor will also introduce new "flexi-job" apprenticeships that will allow trainees to develop their skills with a range of employers from a particular industry.

Budget 2021: Denying NHS workers pay rise 'kick in teeth', Labour says

Read more: Rishi Sunak warns 'economy will get worse before it gets better'

The measure aims to link the young workers to an agency, rather than a single employer, so they can gain experience from a number of relevant organisations.

From July, employers will be able to bid for money from a £7 million kitty to create new agencies, with the first batch of apprenticeships expected to commence in January 2022.

Ministers believe the scheme will most likely be picked up in sectors with flexible working patterns, such as the television and film industries.

The policy comes amid concerns that young people have been hit particularly hard by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Northern Tory MPs pile pressure on Sunak for more Covid support

Watch: 'Chancellor won't meet me over 3 million excluded' - Anneliese Dodds

Mr Sunak said: "Our plan for jobs has spread opportunity and hope throughout the crisis, helping people back into work and harnessing their talents for the future.

"We know there's more to do and it's vital this continues throughout the next stage of our recovery, which is why I'm boosting support for these programmes, helping job seekers and employers alike."

Association of Colleges chief executive David Hughes welcomed the investment but said it would not be enough to help build the country back "fairer and better" after the pandemic.

"It is vital that we continue to find ways to support young people who are amongst those hardest hit by the pandemic, but we must also ensure colleges have the flexibility and funding certainty to be able to meet skills needs more widely over the next few years," he said.

"These short term measures are helpful, but not sufficient if we are to successfully build back fairer and better."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Dissident

US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing

One of the students who was not kidnapped from the school in northern Nigeria on Friday

Gunmen kidnap 317 young girls from boarding school in Nigeria
The Saudi Crown Prince has been implicated in Jamal Khashoggi's assassination

Saudi Crown Prince approved assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, US intelligence finds
Myanmar

Myanmar’s UN envoy applauded for speech opposing military coup
Rwanda Hotel Rwanda Trial

Man who inspired film should face Rwanda terror trial, judge rules
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam warned Brits not to wreck their efforts in fighting Covid

'Do not wreck this now', Van-Tam warns as some areas see rising Covid cases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shamima Begum should be brought back to the UK and have her human rights respected, Tory MP Andrew Mitchell has told LBC.

The UK should 'take responsibility' for Shamima Begum, argues Tory MP
Daniel Barnett's guide to coronavirus vaccine passports - are they legal?

Daniel Barnett's guide to coronavirus vaccine passports - are they legal?
James spoke to Figen Murray about the proposed legislation

James O'Brien hears from bereaved mother campaigning for new counter-terror legislation
James O'Brien's monologue on the case of IS bride Shamima Begum

James O'Brien's monologue on the case of IS bride Shamima Begum
Nick Ferrari interviewed the former MI6 chief

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews former MI6 boss Sir John Sawers
The LBC listener had a quick solution

'Shamima Begum shouldn't be allowed back into the UK, make her appeal by Zoom'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London