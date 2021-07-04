Watch: Building engulfed in flames after 'lightning strike' in Northern Ireland

4 July 2021, 19:04

A building became engulfed in a fiery inferno amid reports it was struck by lightning
A building became engulfed in a fiery inferno amid reports it was struck by lightning. Picture: Damien Corry
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment a building was engulfed in a fiery inferno amid reports of a lightning strike in Strabane, Northern Ireland.

The blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon at O'Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers in Railway Street.

The PSNI have urged the public to avoid the area.

A statement said: "Police are advising the public that due to a fire on Railway Street in Strabane, they should avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the blaze.

"Our officers are at the scene, please follow their directions."

Local Sinn Fein councillor Michaela Boyle tweeted: "Massive fire in Strabane town centre twelve fire appliances in attendance, please avoid the Railway road area.

"Residents across this area of the town keep doors and windows closed. Please comply with the fire service and stay away from the area."

Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle Martina Anderson shared a video of the incident on Twitter with the caption "Struck by lightning!"

No injuries have been reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the area, which mentioned a risk of lightning strikes.

It said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

Derry City & Strabane District Council's DUP mayor, Graham Warke, said the storms had brought heavy flooding in the area.

He said: "We're dealing with a number of floods here at the moment in the city. I know there's a major fire. It's mad here at the minute. We're having severe heavy rain, a lot of local flooding."

The fire broke out at O'Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers
The fire broke out at O'Doherty and Sons Coffin and Casket manufacturers. Picture: PA

Local Alliance party councillor Stephen Donnelly tweeted: "Deeply disturbing images emerging from Strabane town centre.

"Thankful to the fire service as they seek to bring the blaze under control, and my thoughts are with the businesses and workers impacted."

Charles O'Doherty & Sons is an independent family business that has been operating in the area for more than a century after being established in 1908.

Its website says: "The business originally built horse-drawn carts and traps and then evolved to coach building with the advent of the combustion engine.

"When coffin manufacturing was introduced the second generation continued to manage both businesses.

"Today the company concentrates solely on coffin manufacturing, providing a high level of craftsmanship quality and professionalism to all its customers."

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of a London Underground station

Jewish man 'racially abused twice in a night' on London public transport
Amazon apologised to fishmonger Robin Moxon over his advertising

Amazon apologises to fishmonger for demanding he drops 'prime day' adverts
Police have asked a pair of skateboarders to come forward

Police ask 'heroic' skaters who intervened in Oxford Street stabbing to come forward
A pub boss says his staff are being pinged and that affects if his businesses can open

Pub boss: People are turning off NHS app to avoid being pinged
Mr Jenrick said individual choice should replace state laws

Govt wants to replace Covid laws with 'personal responsibility' after July 19, LBC told
Priti Patel said she wants to "fix" the "broken" asylum system

Priti Patel vows to deter migrants crossing the channel illegally with tough jail terms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling
David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims
Uri Geller 'sending his powers' to England in Euro 2020 quarter-final

Uri Geller 'sending his powers' to England in Euro 2020 quarter-final
Diane Abbott grilled on her faith in Keir Starmer's Labour leadership

Diane Abbott grilled on her faith in Sir Keir Starmer's Labour leadership
Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London