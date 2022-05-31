'Let Brits enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris slaps down council killjoys who want to ban bunting

31 May 2022, 08:44 | Updated: 31 May 2022, 08:47

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee
Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Let Brits celebrate the Platinum Jubilee wherever possible, Boris Johnson has urged council killjoys who want to ban bunting amid warnings against impromptu street parties.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Local authorities have been urged to let people celebrate the Platinum Jubilee as they see fit.

Millions of people across the country are due to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign on their streets over the long weekend.

They were allowed to formally apply for road closures for street parties, though the deadline for those applications has now passed.

They have been cautioned against impromptu street parties and some councils have been issuing warnings about putting up bunting to decorate roads with Union Jack flags ahead of the jubilee.

Downing Street said: "We obviously recognise it is important for councils to be able to plan around events but, as we set out in our guidance, we want councils to be as accommodating as possible and accommodate short notice requests where they can."

The Government previously suggested people should do a "street meet" on private land instead of a full-blown event if they have missed the cut off.

And some local authorities have been clear in their warnings for street party decorations.

Essex’s Rochford District Council said: "Putting up bunting across some roads and attached to electric poles has the potential to cause damage to our dustcarts as well as other large vehicles, as it could get wrapped around parts of the vehicle and cause damage to the light poles and/or vehicles."

Eton, in Berkshire, just down the road from Windsor, is ready to go with its bunting
Eton, in Berkshire, just down the road from Windsor, is ready to go with its bunting. Picture: Alamy

Portsmouth City Council also said hanging bunting from lampposts and telegraph poles would be unsafe.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it must not be hung on lampposts.

West Berkshire Council told one Newbury resident: "No street party is allowed to attach any decorations to any street lighting.

Read more: Queen can finally meet Lilibet as Harry and Meghan fly in for Platinum Jubilee

"All organisers should be aware that bunting is not permitted across the carriageway or to be attached to street lighting as is has been stated in our Jubilee Pack on how to hold a street party from the start."

In a twist, residents forced a council to take down bunting in Kent's Isle of Sheppey.

Locals in Sheerness complained the sound of plastic bunting flapping in the wind created too much of a din, forcing the council to replace it with a different set.

Read more: Royal family secretly 'open up their homes' to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Putin's troops

The Telegraph said up to 15 million people intend to celebrate with their neighbours, but just 16,000 applications for road closures have been approved.

Fire services like Hereford and Worcester and Fire Rescue Service warned against blocking roads with parties that aren't included in the street closures.

Boris Johnson has hit back at council killjoys
Boris Johnson has hit back at council killjoys. Picture: Alamy

"We suggest that you set up tables along one side of the road and not the middle," the service said.

A Government source told the Telegraph: "People cannot unilaterally close roads down, the council needs around six weeks' notice.

"If people can't close their road because they've left it too late, they can plan a 'street meet' which would keep the road open but can be organised on private land."

