Bury: Murder probe launched after woman dies from severe burns

The scene of the fatal incident in Bury. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 31-year-old woman died after suffering severe burns.

Officers were called to an address in East Street, Bury, at about 7.30pm on Friday.

The victim was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three men aged 34, 24 and 26 have been arrested in connection with the incident, and remain in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Shaista Farzeen, 33, was among those who gathered to pay respects.

Ms Farzeen said she was visiting family when they heard screams in the street outside.

She said: "I have never seen anything like it. This woman was on fire.

"We all came running out and she was there sat there on the pavement.

"People used pillows and cushions to try and douse the fire and we wrapped a wet duvet around her until the ambulance came.

"I was in shock."

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Clegg said: "This is a truly devastating incident, in which a woman has tragically lost her life.

"I would like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident, and there will be an increased emergency services presence in the area as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

"If you have any questions, feel free to talk to one of our officers who would be happy to share information.

"Although we have made arrests, our investigation is still in its early stages, and we're following a number of lines of inquiry.

"If you, or anyone you know has any information that might help us, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with their inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police can be reached on LiveChat on www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 0161 856 7386 quoting log number 2802 of 21/07/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.