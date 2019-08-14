Bus Driver Suspended For Refusing To Drive Vehicle That "Promotes Homosexuality"

The bus had a rainbow service number for pride month.

A bus drive in Norwich allegedly told passengers that a bus "promotes homosexuality" and refused to drive it.

The driver has been suspended after he reportedly took umbrage with the rainbow coloured service number on the front of the vehicle.

Becca Sears, who was waiting to get on the bus, wrote on Twitter that passengers for the 501 service to Thickthorn had to wait for him to swap buses before they could leave.

Today I was waiting for the 501 bus to thickthorn and we were told by the driver we had to wait for him to swap buses as “this bus promotes homosexuality and I refuse to drive it” due to the multicoloured “501” sign @nparkandride Norwich doesn’t appreciate homophobia pic.twitter.com/YwDPOT0jeJ — Becca (@becca_sears) August 9, 2019

She said she lodged a complaint with staff at the bus station, and stated "I'm aware everyone is entitled to their own views, however, if you can't do your job properly because of your bigotry, maybe you need to rethink your choices."

Konectbus, the company that runs the service, replied to her tweet and said, "Our management team has been made aware and it is being taken very seriously. We find this attitude, behaviour and level of customer service completely unacceptable."

1/2 Go East Anglia prides itself on values that support diversity and inclusion and has been a champion of Norwich Pride since 2017. We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) August 13, 2019

2/2 As a company we do not condone any behaviour from our drivers that does not support this view. The driver involved in this incident has been suspended and a full investigation is underway. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) August 13, 2019

Bus operator Go East Anglia said in a statement "go East Anglia prides itself on values that support diversity and inclusion and has been a champion of Norwich Pride since 2017. We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services."

"As a company we do not condone any behaviour from our drivers that does not support this view."

"The driver involved in this incident has been suspended and a full investigation is under way."