Bus Driver Suspended For Refusing To Drive Vehicle That "Promotes Homosexuality"

14 August 2019, 16:49

Passengers allegedly had to wait for a new bus to arrive
Passengers allegedly had to wait for a new bus to arrive. Picture: Getty

The bus had a rainbow service number for pride month.

A bus drive in Norwich allegedly told passengers that a bus "promotes homosexuality" and refused to drive it.

The driver has been suspended after he reportedly took umbrage with the rainbow coloured service number on the front of the vehicle.

Becca Sears, who was waiting to get on the bus, wrote on Twitter that passengers for the 501 service to Thickthorn had to wait for him to swap buses before they could leave.

She said she lodged a complaint with staff at the bus station, and stated "I'm aware everyone is entitled to their own views, however, if you can't do your job properly because of your bigotry, maybe you need to rethink your choices."

Konectbus, the company that runs the service, replied to her tweet and said, "Our management team has been made aware and it is being taken very seriously. We find this attitude, behaviour and level of customer service completely unacceptable."

Bus operator Go East Anglia said in a statement "go East Anglia prides itself on values that support diversity and inclusion and has been a champion of Norwich Pride since 2017. We particularly want all customers of whatever background or sexual orientation to feel comfortable on our services."

"As a company we do not condone any behaviour from our drivers that does not support this view."

"The driver involved in this incident has been suspended and a full investigation is under way."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Special chicken boxes to warn about dangers of carrying a knife

Man convicted after crossbow, axes and other weapons found in his car on Isle of Wight

Manchester United's 'Class of 92' to open university

New UKIP leader Richard Braine: Media controlled by EU federalists and 'traitor class'
Terry Maher was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Monday

Man Who Caused "Britain's Most Expensive High-Speed Rail Incident" Is Jailed

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?