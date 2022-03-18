Bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London over 'pathetic' pay

18 March 2022, 08:54 | Updated: 18 March 2022, 11:36

Bus strikes could take place from next Monday.
Bus strikes could take place from next Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Bus strikes are set to cause travel chaos in London over the "pathetic" pay offered to Arriva drivers.

Up to 36 services could be affected by action in south London - particularly in Croydon, Thornton Heath, Streatham, Brixton and small parts of Surrey - which will be spread across 48 hours later in the month if it goes ahead.

A first strike was initially planned to affect services all day on Monday 21 March and into the early hours of Tuesday 22 March.

It has since been confirmed that the strike has been suspended, with buses expected to run as normal all day on March 21 and 22.

However, action is still scheduled to go ahead the following week, affecting services all day on Monday 28 March and through to the early hours of Wednesday 30 March.

A full list of affected routes can be found at the bottom of this page.

It is possible that affected bus routes will have no service during the strikes and other local buses will be busier than normal due to customers seeking alternative routes, Transport for London (TfL) added.

Travellers have been asked to plan ahead and check before they travel, if they plan on using a bus route in south London.

Alternatively, other modes of transport such as Trams, London Overground or National Rail services will still be available to complete journeys. They can also walk or cycle where possible to complete local journeys.

Speaking about the strike earlier in the month, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Arriva's pay offer is pathetic and it is an insult to bus drivers who continued to work throughout the pandemic risking their health to ensure London could continue to function.

"Our bus drivers at Arriva will have Unite’s full support until the company makes a realistic pay offer and this dispute is resolved."

The union warned that further industrial action will be announced if there is still no breakthrough in the dispute.

Which routes will be affected?

Route 2- West Norwood to Marylebone Station

Route 468- South Croydon to Elephant & Castle

Route 137- Brixton Garage to Marble Arch

Route 202- Crystal Palace to Blackheath

Route 450- Crystal Palace to West Croydon Station

Route 249- Anerley Station to Clapham Common

Route 417- Crystal Palace to Clapham Common

Route N2- Crystal Palace to Marylebone

Route N137- Crystal Palace to Oxford Circus

59 Brixton garage to Euston station

133 Streatham hub to Liverpool St station

333 tooting Broadway to elephant and castle

319 Brixton garage to Sloane square

50 Stockwell station to Croydon Fairfield halls

137 Brixton garage to marble arch

60 Streatham to Old Coulsdon

166 West Croydon to Banstead ( 1 p/h extends to Epsom )

194 West Croydon to Lower Sydenham

264 West Croydon to Tooting St. Georges Hosp

312 South Croydon to Norwood Junction

405 Croydon Town Centre to Redhill

412 Croydon Town Centre to Purley

466 Addington Village to Caterham on the Hill

All routes from Thornton Heath Garage - 64, 198, 250, 255, 289, 689, N250 and 410.

