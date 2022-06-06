Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote

6 June 2022, 17:54

By Megan Hinton

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule himself out of a leadership contest if Boris Johnson loses a confidence vote on Monday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Business Secretary, who said he will back the Prime Minister, revealed he will "wait to see what the result is" before he rules himself "out or in" of the potential leadership contest.

Speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair, the Minister said: "I never rule myself out or in anything. I just wait to see what the result is, and I am pretty sure there will not be a vacancy and Boris Johnson will win and serve out the rest of this parliament as a successful Prime Minister.

When grilled about the content of Tory MP's public letters of no confidence, the business Minister said he was "disappointed" that his colleagues made the decision to publish their letters, adding: "Look I have good relations with as many Conservative MP’s as I can, I’m not someone who seeks to make enemies, but we do have political disagreements."

Mr Kwarteng also refused to guess the outcome of the vote explaining: "I think he will win, and I hope he will win convincingly but I can’t possibly guess as to what the numbers will be."

When asked whether or not the possibility of a one vote majority would be enough, the Business Secretary replied: "A win is a win."

Read more: Boris in fiery clash with rebel Tories ahead of crunch leadership vote

Ahead on Monday night's vote, dozens of Conservative MPs and ministers issued public declarations of support for Boris Johnson.

In what appeared to be a co-ordinated show of support, Cabinet ministers - including potential leadership contenders Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Ben Wallace - declared their backing for Mr Johnson on social media.

Backbench Tories also joined in, with some tweeting a document drawn up by the Prime Minister's allies showing his achievements and setting out reasons to keep him in place.

Along with the social media comments, a concerted operation was launched to ensure allies of the Prime Minister were in front of broadcast cameras.

By mid-morning the public declarations of support had eclipsed the 54 MPs required to trigger the confidence vote.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said: "The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him."

Mr Sunak, the Chancellor, said: "From the vaccine rollout to our response to Russian aggression, the PM has shown the strong leadership our country needs."

Defence Secretary Mr Wallace said: "In 2019 Boris won with a majority of 80. He has delivered victories in seats we have never held before.

"On Covid, on Ukraine he has helped deliver a world leading response. He has my full confidence."

Read more: Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

The Prime Minister told MPs on the 1922 Committee today, "I will lead you to victory again", warning against descending into a "pointless fratricidal debate" about the future of the Conservative Party.

He said the Tories should "refuse to gratify our opponents by turning in on ourselves".

A senior party source said the Prime Minister received a big cheer when he said they should not "dance to the tune of the media".

He was also expected to warn Tory MPs about the dangers of an "utter disaster" if Labour took office, in alliance with the SNP, if the Conservatives "descend into some pointless fratricidal debate about the future of our party".

Sir Keir Starmer has said Conservative MPs must "show some leadership" and vote against Boris Johnson.

Speaking to LBC Radio, the Labour leader said: "I think they have got to show some leadership and vote against the Prime Minister.

"He has lost, I think, the trust of the country - that is pretty clear from the evidence that I have seen."

Referring to Tory MP Jesse Norman's statement on Monday morning, speaking out against Mr Johnson, Sir Keir added: "He's also got no plan for the country and I think those two things mean that it's in the national interest that he goes now."

The Opposition leader said many people in his party have said it is "very good" for them if Mr Johnson stays because he is "so damaged".

"But looking at the national interest, I think Tory MPs have got to step up, show leadership and get rid of him," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Marr said the Tories will have to vote on whether they want 'chaos'

Tories can either stick with disgrace or vote for chaos, says Andrew Marr

Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend

Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Monkeypox symptoms include lesions on an infected person's hands

UK monkeypox infections increase by 77 bringing total cases to 302

Six-year-old Corey Aughey drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Majorca

Tributes paid after boy, six, drowns in Majorcan pool

Police make six arrests after Indian rap star Sidhu Moose Wala gunned down

Six arrested after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot 28 times amid gang war

Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence from his own MPs

Boris's crunch vote: What happens next on PM's day of destiny?

Nadine Dorries took aim at Jeremy Hunt

Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

Jim Fitton (left) with Wolker Waldmann

Retired British geologist jailed for 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artefacts

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption champion sensationally quits over partygate 'resigning matter'

Boris's anti-sleaze chief quits over Partygate ahead of confidence vote

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis'

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis' and need safe spaces

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

Exclusive
Sir Keir said this is the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson

'This is the beginning of the end for Boris' says Starmer ahead of confidence vote tonight

Strikes have caused commuter chaos

Commuters slam 'greedy' rail union as Tube strike causes London chaos

Exclusive
Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work

Arsenal accused of delaying critical cladding fire safety work until after football season

Boris Johnson is facing a confidence vote tonight, Sir Graham Brady confirmed. Jeremy Hunt (bottom right) is to vote against the PM

Boris in fiery clash with rebels ahead of Tory vote to decide PM's future

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq
Google and YouTube signs

Australian court orders Google to pay £411,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
Jacob Hoggard, frontman for the Canadian band Hedley

Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault

A missile is fired during a joint training between US and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea

US and South Korea fire missiles into sea, matching North Korea’s launches
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with families awarded Orders of Parental Glory via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine over Western weapons as strikes hit Kyiv
Some 70 companies in the UK are participating in the pilot

Four-day work week to be trialled in UK in world's biggest pilot
Harry and Meghan have already returned home to the US

Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee
Alec John Such

Former Bon Jovi bassist and founding member Alec John Such dies aged 70
Len Goodman has received a backlash for his comments.

Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish
'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London