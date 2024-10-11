Butlin’s security guards suspended after group of trans women 'violently ejected' from ladies’ toilets

Butlins has issued an apology and launched an investigation into the incident. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Asher McShane

Butlin's has issued an apology and launched an investigation after trans women were ejected from the women’s toilets at one of its holiday camps.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Five transgender women were allegedly ‘violently dragged’ out of single-sex toilets during a music event called Bang Face on October 5 at Butlin’s Skegness.

The resort chain has suspended the security guards in question.

JK Rowling has now urged Butlins to clarify its position on women-only spaces.

Read more: One dead and 12 trapped 1,000ft underground in former Colorado gold mine

Read more: Sue Gray set to miss first event in new role after being ousted in Downing Street power struggle

Does Butlins think the desire of cross-dressing men to enter women-only spaces is more important than women's and girls' right to privacy and dignity? Hopefully Butlins will explain their policy, so women and families can make an informed choice about where to go on holiday. https://t.co/xEkaJhrAUe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2024

She posted on twitter: “Does Butlins think the desire of cross-dressing men to enter women-only spaces is more important than women's and girls' right to privacy and dignity? Hopefully Butlins will explain their policy, so women and families can make an informed choice about where to go on holiday.”

Jae Roberts, one of the transgender women who claims to have been involved, posted on Instagram: “Butlins security just dragged five trans people out of the women’s toilets. Got slammed against a wall and dragged downstairs for intervening.

Security guards removed five cross-dressing men, including this one, from the women's toilets at Bang Face, a dance festival at Butlin's Skegness this weekend. The men responded with a coordinated protest and the security guards have now "been removed" pic.twitter.com/rGuL7BICRJ — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) October 9, 2024

“Everyone in the toilets was chanting ‘let them pee’,” Ms Roberts said, adding: “Security escalated the situation without any physical provocation – they called in 10 security guards as reinforcements before starting to drag people out.

“I personally was dragged down a flight of stairs by two security guards.”

Ms Roberts urged the public to “flood the Butlin’s Skegness office with calls”.

She said the incident started when a security guard followed a person with facial hair into the women’s toilets and told them to leave because they were a man.

Butlin's posted on social media: "We’re very concerned to hear about this incident. We are in direct contact with those involved and are currently investigating."

Butlin’s Skegness said in a statement: “As an inclusive business we were very concerned to hear about this incident.

“Much to our disappointment, our third-party security contractor did not follow our processes despite being thoroughly briefed.

“Once we were made aware they were immediately removed from duty for not handling the situation in line with our processes.

“We are in direct contact with those involved and are reviewing how we work with contractors.”