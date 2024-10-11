Exclusive

Sue Gray set to miss first key event in new role after being ousted in Downing Street power struggle

11 October 2024, 08:34 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 09:10

The former chief of staff for Number 10 Sue Gray will not attend Sir Keir Starmer’s council of nations and regions
By Will Conroy

The former chief of staff for Number 10 Sue Gray is "taking a bit of a break" and will not attend Sir Keir Starmer’s council of nations and regions on Friday despite her new role as the Prime Minister’s regional envoy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The civil servant was appointed to the newly-created role at the weekend, after resigning from her former job following a power struggle in Number 10.

Government sources said she is taking a break before taking up her new position, and will begin her new duties in the coming weeks.

Ms Gray resigned from her former job following a power struggle in Number 10
Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said: “Well Sue’s been through a lot recently.

“I've worked with her very closely and I know that she has not enjoyed being a figure in the public eye.

“Unlike me, who can come on your programme and speak for myself and answer any of your questions, as an official she can't do that.

“So given what she's been through in the last few weeks she has decided to take a bit of down time and take a bit of a break and I quite understand why.”

When asked how long her break will be, Mr McFadden said: “I don’t think it will be long but let's give her a bit of space and privacy after somebody, who as I said cant speak for herself, finding herself on the front page of the newspapers in a way that she has not wanted to be.”

He declined to comment on whether she is being paid at her reported salary of £170,000 as chief of staff.

Sir Keir is set to meet with leaders of the devolved nations for a summit that will focus on spreading investment and growth
This comes following reports that Ms Gray is reportedly demanding a better severance package from her former £170,000 role, and a better salary in her new job, according to the Guido Fawkes website.

Downing Street sources have reportedly admitted there were “things to work through” in deciding on the final details of her new role.

Downing Street is yet to publish details of Ms Gray’s responsibilities as Sir Keir Starmer's envoy for the UK's nations and regions.

The PM is set to meet with leaders of the devolved nations for a summit that will focus on spreading investment and growth across all parts of the UK.

Leaders of devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to attend, along with regional English mayors.

The meeting is expected to focus on how to boost regional investment, ahead of a big UK-hosted international investment summit next week.

Pat McFadden has said that 'Sue’s been through a lot recently'
Ms Gray, who became a household name after leading the government's probe into the Partygate scandal, left as Sir Keir's chief of staff on Sunday after just three months in the post.

She has been replaced by longtime Starmer ally Morgan McSweeney, who has been credited with masterminding Labour's election victory in July.

She had been the subject of negative stories alleging clashes with other senior officials, and caught up in a row over the pay of No 10 advisers.

