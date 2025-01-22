Cables targeted by Russian spy ship 'critical to UK way of life' and sabotage would be 'catastrophe', MPs warn

The North Sea cables are critical to Britain's way of life. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The undersea cables that a Russian ship was caught trying to spy on this week are "critical to Britain's way of life", influential MPs have warned.

Labour's Tan Dhesi and the Liberal Democrats' Mike Martin, who both serve on the Defence Select Committee, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that it would be "catastrophic" if a hostile power managed to sabotage the North Sea infrastructure.

Undersea infrastructure is vital for the UK's internet connection, as well as much of the country's energy infrastructure.

The spy ship, called Yantar, came back into the North Sea on Monday after first entering last November.

Defence Secretary John Healey told MPs he had given the green light for a Royal Navy nuclear-powered submarine to surface to push the spy ship away.

The Yantar spy ship. Picture: Supplied

Mr Dhesi said that if the military did not force such incursions away, the country could be left open to disaster.

"The undersea cables, that infrastructure there is critical to our way of life, to our commerce, to the way that information flows, not to mention defence," he said.

It comes after undersea cables belonging to Estonia in the Baltic Sea were sabotaged last year, with Russia accused of sabotage.

Mr Martin said that if It would be "catastrophic" if Britain were to suffer a similar fate, adding that the cables constituted a "soft underbelly".

"It's in the nature of an autocracy. They're able to chop and change. They're not so worried about legalities, so they are able to look at it and go, 'An undersea cable's brilliant. That's weak. We can go for that."

Secretary of State for Defence John Healey. Picture: Getty

Yantar has now passed out of the Strait of Dover and is now in Dutch waters, Mr Healey said.

It's thought it was in UK waters for around 24 hours this week.

Defence Secretary John Healey issued a direct threat to President Putin, saying: "we see you, we know what you are doing and we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country" after telling MPs about the Russian spy vessel's movements.

🔺OOA activity - Update



GUGI research vessel “Yantar” located conducting eastbound transit of the English Channel, AM 21 January 2025.



Unit entered the English Channel, PM 20 January 2025, likely ENR RTP following Mediterranean Sea ops.



H/t @Gibdan1 pic.twitter.com/ZahqQfUS7C — Droxford Maritime (@Drox_Maritime) January 21, 2025

The Yantar is a part of Russia’s maritime intelligence operations.

He added: "Let me be clear, this is a Russian spy ship used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK's critical underwater infrastructure.

"Yantar entered the UK exclusive economic zone about 45 miles off the British coast on Monday. For the last two days the Royal Navy has deployed HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne to monitor the vessel every minute through our waters.

"AI changed the Royal Navy's rules of engagement so that our warships can get closer and better track the Yantar. So far, the ship has complied with international rules of navigation."