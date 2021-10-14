Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments

14 October 2021, 00:01 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 00:16

The measures are to encourage GPs to move away from virtual appointments
The measures are to encourage GPs to move away from virtual appointments. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Patients will be able to demand face-to-face appointments from their GPs and practices will be named and shamed in league tables if they fail to provide them, under new Government plans.

GP surgeries that fail to provide an "appropriate" level of "access" will also be blocked from receiving new funding from the NHS, and will instead be offered support.

"Improving access to high quality general practice is essential for our patients and for the rest of the NHS too," said Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England.

"It is a personal priority and today NHS England is taking both urgent and longer term action to back GPs and their teams with additional investment and support."

Read more: NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

Read more: Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths

It is not clear what proportion of in-person appointments will be needed, but the NHS has said GP practices must "respect preferences for face-to-face care unless there are good clinical reasons to the contrary".

Under the blueprint for improving access, published by NHS England working with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), GPs will also be freed from red tape and other parts of the NHS will be used to alleviate pressure on GPs - for example, other healthcare workers will be given new powers to provide patients with fit to work notes or DVLA checks.

Patients will also be able to rate their GP practice's performance via text message.

GP appointment data for practices will be published by the spring, so people will be able to see how their surgery performs in comparison to others.

Under the plans, patients will also be able to see different types of clinicians in general practice including nurses, pharmacists and paramedics.

The measures also include a £250m winter access fund, which will fund locum doctors, allow other health professionals such as physiotherapists to support GPs, and upgrade GP telephone systems to cut down long wait times on the phone.

There is also a planned assessment of infection control which could lead to social distancing in practices being changed or downgraded.

Read more: Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town

Read more: Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked GPs for their "enormous efforts" during the coronavirus pandemic but said he was "determined" to make sure patients could see their doctors "in the way they want".

"Our new plan provides general practice teams with investment and targeted support," said Mr Javid.

"This will tackle underperformance, taking pressure off staff so they can spend more time with patients and increase the number of face-to-face appointments.

"Alongside this we are setting out more measures to tackle abuse and harassment so staff at GP surgeries who work so tirelessly to care for patients can do so without having to fear for their safety."

The plans, which will see the NHS "increase its oversight" of practices and "enhance transparency and accountability", have been criticised, with claims the "lack of action" will force many GPs to "hang up their stethoscopes".

British Medical Association GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said: "It's truly frightening that we have a Government so ignorant to the needs of such a core part of the NHS.

"GPs want to improve the care we offer to our patients, but today's offer will not enable us to do that as we had hoped.

"GPs across England will be truly horrified that this is being presented as a lifeline to general practice, when in reality it could sink the ship all together.

"There can be no doubt that this lack of action at such a critical time will force many GPs to hang up their stethoscopes and leave the profession for the last time."

Read more: Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis

Read more: Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

Dr Vautrey added: "It is also disappointing to see that there is no end in sight to the preoccupation with face-to-face appointments; we need a more intelligent conversation about the variety of appointments and care that are available to patients to meet their needs."

In July last year, then health Secretary Matt Hancock said that all initial GP appointments "should be teleconsultations unless there's a compelling clinical reason not to".

And the NHS's Long Term Plan, published in 2019, put forward proposals for all patients to be given a "digital-first" option for accessing GP care, should they want it.

In September, leading GPs said that the current balance of in-person appointments was "about right".

But a new YouGov poll suggests that two-thirds of people would prefer a face-to-face appointment.

It comes after campaign group EveryDoctor, which represents 1,700 UK doctors, said that GPs have been "blamed" for the proportion of telephone consultations offered to patients when they had been instructed by the Government to offer initial consultations on the phone or online.

Dr Julia Grace Patterson, chief executive of EveryDoctor, told a briefing on Wednesday: "It's a bit of a shock for GPs to have been told vehemently by the Health Secretary last year that all appointments should be via telephone, and now we are told the absolute opposite and, in fact, blamed for the amount of telephone consultations that have been happening."

EveryDoctor also expressed concern that "inflammatory" rhetoric about access to GP services was leading to "abuse" of staff.

The new blueprint will include action on new efforts to tackle abuse of staff, and the NHS said it will work with the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges to develop a zero-tolerance campaign on abuse of NHS staff, including GP teams.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police in Florida arrested the man on Tuesday

Man arrested after toddler found gun and shot mother dead during work Zoom call

Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg

Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis

Maros Sefcovic has outlined EU plans to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol

EU to slash spot checks and cut red tape amid NI Protocol row

MP Claudia Webbe, 56, was found guilty of harassing a female friend of her partner

MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassing partner's female friend

The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's NYE fireworks.

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years

London football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over cannabis oil found in car

Blue Origin Launch.

Lift off! William Shatner soars into orbit on Blue Origin rocket

William Shatner take part in New Shepard spacecraft crew

Watch: William Shatner blasts off into space

People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass.

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

'Cop-out'? Some Londoners have questioned the New Year's Eve firework cancellation

'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Sarah Everard: All police forces to review allegations of violence against serving officers
Chris Eubank had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen in London attack.

Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief

An enraged mother took Insulate Britain to task when they blocked her school run

'Move - my son needs to go to school': Enraged mother clashes with eco protesters

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Cummings made fresh claims about the PM and Brexit in a series of tweets

Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it
A lorry driver said he has lost a potential new job after Insulate Britain made him over an hour late to his interview.

Lorry driver loses job after eco-mob infuriate motorists and grind traffic to a halt
Cyclists have been targeted in the Richmond Park area

Machete-wielding gang targeting terrified cyclists in London's Richmond Park
Furious motorists clashed with an eco mob on Wednesday

Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers
Oliver Dowden was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the processing of visas for foreign lorry drivers.

'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed
The Met officer would have been sacked had he not resigned

'Sickening': Met detective started sexual relationship with woman he was investigating
England faces devastating floods like those in Germany during the summer, the Environment Agency has warned

'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn
uropean Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today

Brexit: EU prepared to drop most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain
Those who lost loved ones to Covid have hit out at the cross-party report for suggesting the Government was "redeemed" by the vaccine rollout

Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths
The officer worked for the Metropolitan Police

Former Met Police officer began relationship with woman he was investigating

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police