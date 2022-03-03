Calls for supermarkets to change spelling of chicken 'Kiev' in solidarity with Ukraine

3 March 2022, 13:57

Supermarkets are under increasing pressure to change the name of the popular dish
Supermarkets are under increasing pressure to change the name of the popular dish. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

There are growing calls for supermarkets and brands to drop the Soviet spelling of their chicken Kievs, and instead call them chicken Kyivs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some brands have already made the change, with Irish food producer Finnebrogue - owner of the Better Naked brand - announcing the altered spelling "in solidarity with the Ukrainian people".

The brand also announced that half the profits from the product would go towards the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

"We have renamed our plant-based Chicken Kiev to Kyiv in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as they continue to defend their right to freedom and self-determination in the face of Putin’s invasion," the brand said on Twitter.

"We are also donating 50% of the profits from our Better Naked Kyiv to the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine, starting with an immediate £10,000 donation to UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross."

Other brands have followed suit, including Dublin-based Fallon & Byrne and London's II Portico and Pino.

Now there are calls for other brands and restaurants, including major supermarkets, to change the spelling too.

One Twitter user wrote: "I still think @marksandspencer is missing a real trick in not renaming its iconic Chicken Kiev - a dish that launched the entire ready meal industry - as Chicken Kyiv and donating profits to Ukraine Red Cross or similar."

Read more: School children force fed Putin's propaganda as Russian media hides Ukraine truths

Read more: 'They are not warriors': Zelenskyy's plea as Ukrainians comfort captured Russian troops

Another said: "Chicken Kiev might now be the most inappropriately named dish in all the culinary world."

A number of supermarkets, including Morrisons and Sainsbury's, are reportedly considering the change.

LBC has approached all the major supermarkets for a comment.

For many, changing the spelling of the word is seen as a small and peaceful way to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The capital city was known as Kiev when the country was under Soviet rule - but the Ukrainian spelling is Kyiv.

Now that the sovereignty of the country is under threat, the Ukrainian spelling has been more widely adopted, with many news outlets and governments making a deliberate choice to reject the Russian translation of the word.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

energy cap russia

Ukraine crisis could see energy price cap rise by £400 for UK households

Rumours have swelled that Putin could declare martial law in Russia

'Thousands' of Russians flee amid fears Putin will declare martial law after protests

Breaking
The blast happened off the port city of Odessa in Ukraine

Cargo ship sinks after explosion near Ukraine amid fears 'it struck sea mine'

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world

School children force fed Putin's propaganda as Russian media hides Ukraine truths

Exclusive
Taras Chaban drove across Europe to deliver much-needed supplies to Ukraine

LBC follows Ukrainian man's journey over Europe to help save his country

Andrew Parsons (left) of the International Paralympic Committee announced the change on Thursday

Russia and Belarus banned from Winter Paralympics in dramatic U-turn

People crowd into a railway station in Odesa. Inset: A Russian warship

Russian warships head towards Odesa amid fears of imminent attack on historic port

Viral footage shows a tearful Russian soldier, who has surrendered, being given tea and bread by Ukrainian people

'They are not warriors': Zelenskyy's plea as Ukrainians comfort captured Russian troops

Markov said Putin wants to install a new government in Ukraine

Putin's former spokesman tries to claim Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 'liberation'

Sarah Everard and, inset, her family outside the Old Bailey

'We miss her all the time': Family tribute to Sarah Everard a year after she was killed

Inna Sovsun spoke to LBC this morning

Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

One million refugees have left Ukraine

War crimes investigation begins as 1m refugees flee Ukraine

Entrance road to Wentworth Estate, where Mikhail Watford, 66, was found dead

Ukrainian-born oligarch Mikhail Watford found dead in Surrey mansion

Multiple images of the huge blasts, which turned the night sky orange, emerged on social media

Huge explosions rock Ukrainian capital hours after Russians take city of Kherson

Zoe Bernard has been jailed after she attempted to fake her own death

Woman jailed after faking her own death in a bid to avoid driving convictions

GPs will have to start seeing patients on Saturdays and weekday evenings

GPs to open Saturday and evening appointments in NHS shake up

Latest News

See more Latest News

Columbus Sgt James Fuqua and Columbus Officer Jonathan Pabis leave Saint Ann’s hospital in Westerville, Ohio where police shot and killed Miles Jackson

Black man shot 20 times in police hospital killing – coroner

A rocket fragment lies on the ground next to a building of Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Wednesday March 2 2022

Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port as they fight on multiple fronts
A Moderna vial

EU clears Moderna shot for young children and Pfizer boosters for over-12s
Ships are loaded and unloaded at the port of Brunsbuettel, Germany (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)

Europe scrambles to reduce dependence on Russian gas

A child speaks on the phone as he says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Kramatorsk for western Ukraine

UN: At least 227 civilians killed in Ukraine as one million flee invasion
Police gather along Interstate 25 as several agencies take part in a search for a suspect who was involved in a kidnapping and high speed chase that resulted in a Santa Fe Police Officer being killed

Police officer dies chasing kidnap suspect in New Mexico

Disabled children are escorted to waiting buses, in Zahony, Hungary on Wednesday March 2 2022 after being evacuated from two orphanages in Kyiv, Ukraine

Disabled orphans fleeing Kyiv received by Poles and Hungarians
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing on February 4 2022

China denies asking Russia not to invade until post-Olympics

Hong Kong coronavirus testing

Hong Kong brings in inflatable labs to boost mass Covid testing
The International Criminal Court in The Hague

ICC prosecutor launches Ukraine war crimes investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch again

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police