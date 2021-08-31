Cambridge University college master resigns over handling of sex complaints

Dr Jeremy Morris, head of Trinity Hall college at Cambridge University, has resigned over claims he mishandled students' complaints about sexual misconduct. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Sophie Barnett

The head of a Cambridge college has resigned following claims he mishandled students' complaints about sexual misconduct.

Allegations were made on an online news site last year about Dr Jeremy Morris, head of Trinity College, in relation to his handling of one sexual misconduct claim.

An independent inquiry was launched by Trinity Hall's governing body following the allegation, with it recommending the college considers disciplinary action against its Master.

The college said Dr Morris disputed this recommendation but thought it "in the best interests of the college" to offer his resignation.

He had stepped back from his duties last year while the college considered its response following the allegation.

Dr Morris spent seven years working as Trinity College's master, and nine years as Dean of Chapel.

Trinity College said in a statement on Tuesday it had accepted the Master's resignation.

It said the external inquiry, led by Gemma White QC, recommended that the college consider initiating disciplinary action against the Master in relation to his handling of one allegation made against a third party.

"The governing body has determined that there is a prima facie case for disciplinary action," Trinity College said.

"The Master disputes this recommendation, noting in particular the inquiry's recognition that a number of contributors had praised his personal support for those who have raised issues of sexual abuse in specific situations.

"However, he considers that it is in the best interests of the college for him to offer his resignation, given the difficulties of the last 18 months, to enable the search for a new Master to begin."

The college wished Revd Canon Dr Jeremy Morris well for his future.