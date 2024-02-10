Foreign Sec Cameron 'concerned' after Israeli strikes kill 44 in southern Gaza city of Rafa ahead of expected ground invasion

10 February 2024, 21:10 | Updated: 10 February 2024, 21:11

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said he is "deeply concerned" after Israeli air strikes in Rafah which precede an expected ground invasion of the city.
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said he is "deeply concerned" after Israeli air strikes in Rafah which precede an expected ground invasion of the city. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has said he is "deeply concerned" after Israeli air strikes in Rafah which precede an expected ground invasion of the city.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Foreign Secretary wrote on X: "Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah - over half of Gaza's population are sheltering in the area.

"The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire."

More than a dozen children were reported to be among at least 44 people killed in air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israel says that it has killed two Hamas operatives there using the strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled a ground invasion in the city - where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after fleeing the initial assault on northern Gaza.

Read More: Israeli drone strike on Lebanese port city kills two

Yestrerday, Netanyahu ordered Israel's military to prepare for evacuating Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip ahead of an expected invasion.

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT. Picture: Getty
Food aid to families displaced to Southern Gaza amid Israeli attacks
Food aid to families displaced to Southern Gaza amid Israeli attacks. Picture: Getty

Mr Netanyahu said he has created a dual plan to evacuate people from the city of Rafah and to defeat the remaining Hamas forces.

Rafah is the last neighbourhood, where more than half of the territory’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge.

ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
Mr Netanyahu said he has created a dual plan to evacuate people from the city of Rafah and to defeat the remaining Hamas forces (file photo). Picture: Getty
Benjamin Netanyahu - David Cameron meeting in Jerusalem
Benjamin Netanyahu - David Cameron meeting in Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

A statement from the prime minister's office said on Friday: "It is impossible to achieve the war objective of eliminating Hamas and leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah.

"On the other hand, it is clear that a massive operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of the civilian population from the combat zones."

The latest intervention by the former Prime Minister which has signalled troubles with the way Israel is conducting its war with Hamas.

He has previously called for a ceasefire as he pushed Benjamin Netanyahu on the need for a two-state solution.

The Foreign Secretary said in January that the people in Gaza were enduring "unimaginable" suffering, three and a half months into a war that has seen more than 25,000 die.

Speaking after a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem, Lord Cameron called for "an immediate humanitarian pause" to allow more aid to come in and more hostages to get out.

He said that Israel should open more crossing points into Gaza to allow aid into the territory.

LEBANON-BRITAIN-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
Mr Cameron's Middle Eastern trip including meeting officials in Lebanon. Picture: Getty

The pause in hostilities must be followed "a sustainable ceasefire" with no more fighting after that, the Foreign Secretary said. Lord Cameron also called for the protection of medics and hospitals during the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, which goes against the policies of allies like the US and the UK.

In a statement, Lord Cameron said: "The scale of suffering in Gaza is unimaginable. More must be done, faster, to help people trapped in this desperate situation.

"As I said to PM Netanyahu yesterday, far more trucks need to be able to enter Gaza and more crossings need to open.

"We need an immediate humanitarian pause to get aid in and hostages out, followed by a sustainable ceasefire, without a return to hostilities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

'The greatest comfort': King Charles thanks well-wishers after his shock cancer diagnosis

UNRWA complex

Israel unveils tunnels underneath Gaza City headquarters of UN refugee agency

A dog in costume

Dogs in costumes parade in Rio de Janeiro as pet lovers kick off Carnival

Michael Gove has warned that young people shut out of the UK's housing market could turn away from democracy, in a new intervention.

Gove warns young will abandon democracy if they cannot afford houses in new bid to win over 'Nimbys'

A man leaps at a judge

Man who leapt at judge during sentencing faces attempted murder charge

Mary J Blige, Cher and Mariah Carey

Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Sade and Sinead O’Connor among Hall of Fame nominees

More than a dozen children are reported to be among at least 44 people killed in air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli strikes kill 44 in southern Gaza city of Rafa ahead of expected ground invasion

Hungary protest

Protesters oppose annual far-right event in Hungary

Brits will be drenched by persistent rain as the weekend turns into a wash-out for the UK with 10-15mm expected in 24 hours.

Exact date Brits will be drenched by a deluge of rain as weekend is washed-out amid Met Office warnings

Plane crash site

Probe after two die as private jet crashes onto major road in Florida

Katalin Novak

Hungarian President resigns over pardon for man convicted of hiding child abuse

Fire storm in Kharkiv

Seven killed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city

Joe Biden

Biden and allies fight back against special counsel’s claims about his memory

Rafah damage

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah as Netanyahu signals invasion

Drone attack

Israeli drone strike on Lebanese port city kills two

Zoe Hawes died in a crash on the M25

Mum-of-eight dies in horror M25 crash while on way to 40th birthday holiday as tributes pour in for 'beautiful nana'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Deaths after Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Officials probe why private jet crashed onto Florida highway and killed two

Hunters Way, Uckfield

Woman charged with double attempted murder after two children 'poisoned' at home in Sussex

The Met Office has issued warnings for rain.

Weekend washout: Heavy showers to sweep the UK as Met Office issues flood warning

Israel Palestinians

31 Palestinians killed in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion ‘inevitable’

Kate has left Windsor for half-term with the children.

Kate Middleton 'on the mend' as she leaves Windsor for first time since operation 'to visit King Charles' with children
Detectives have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Chelmsford.

Man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

Lunar New Years Day Photo Gallery

In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations

Rishi Sunak has said hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts

Hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts, says Rishi Sunak as he vows to fight back against Tory rebels
Pakistan Elections

Pakistan hits back at election criticism and insists phone curbs were necessary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness.

King and Fergie 'bond over battles with cancer' as Charles and Andrew's ex both fight the disease
Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit