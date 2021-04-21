Campaigners tell Government to crack down on toxic air after girl's death

21 April 2021, 15:23 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 15:59

Campaigners are calling for tough new legal targets to tackle toxic air
Campaigners are calling for tough new legal targets to tackle toxic air. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Government is under pressure to introduce new legal targets for dangerous pollution in the wake of a coroner's report into the death of a nine-year-old girl after exposure to toxic air.

Committing to bolder clean air laws, which would tackle harmful particulate matter, would be a "game-changer", according to campaigners.

The coroner in the case of Ella Kissi-Debrah, who died from a fatal asthma attack after being exposed to toxic air for years, has said national limits were set far higher than World Health Organisation guidelines.

READ MORE: ‘Landmark moment’: Air pollution marked as a cause of 9-year-old's death

Assistant coroner Philip Barlow said tougher legal targets would reduce the number of deaths from air pollution in the UK.

He urged ministers, who plan to "respond in due course" to his findings, to take action on the issues highlighted in the report.

Responding to findings, Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: "The death of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah from a fatal asthma attack, triggered by air pollution, has shone a bright light on the need for the Government to urgently tackle toxic air."

Concerns have been raised about the impact of toxic air on children's health
Concerns have been raised about the impact of toxic air on children's health. Picture: PA Images

She said children, older people and the 6.5 million people in the UK living with respiratory disease are all at risk from poisonous air.

"If the Government follows the recommendations in this report, and commits to much bolder clean air laws in line with World Health Organisation guidelines, this would be a game-changer, potentially preventing thousands more families facing the death of a loved one because of air pollution."

The Government has been asked to produce a 'health protection plan' for England "to safeguard everyone from the effects of air pollution" which would be overseen by a newly-created cross-government air quality minister.

READ MORE: Air pollution higher in some areas than before lockdown, study warns

"This should include proposals to train up health professionals to understand how dirty air impacts our health and ensure people are getting the health information they need about air pollution to protect themselves."

Campaigners have been fighting for a crack down on air pollution for years
Campaigners have been fighting for a crack down on air pollution for years. Picture: PA Images

Responding to the coroner's prevention of future deaths report, a Government spokesperson said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Ella's family and friends.

"We are delivering a £3.8 billion plan to clean up transport and tackle NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) pollution and going further in protecting communities from air pollution, particularly PM2.5 (particulate matter), which is especially harmful to human health.

"Through our landmark Environment Bill, we are also setting ambitious new air quality targets, with a focus on reducing public health impacts.

"We will carefully consider the recommendations in the report and respond in due course."

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Floyd Officer Trial

Justice Department to investigate policing in Minneapolis after Floyd verdict
Minneapolis police practices will be investigated by the US Justice Department

Minneapolis police practices to be investigated after George Floyd murder verdict
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of a black girl by an officer in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday

Police fatally shoot black teenage girl in Ohio as Floyd verdict announced
Indonesia Submarine

Indonesia searching for missing navy submarine with 53 on board
A KRI Nanggala-402 submarine (pictured above in a file image) has gone missing near Bali

Indonesian navy submarine with 53 people on board goes missing north of Bali
The Met has apologised for the tactics again

Met apologises for undercover officers who used dead children's identities

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'
Nick questioned the former British ambassador to the US

'How racist is the US?'- Nick Ferrari questions a former British Ambassador
The former police officer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'How many times has Derek Chauvin done this when there was no video?'
The former FA Chair hit out at the plans

European Super League: Former FA Chairman calls for 'better football regulation'
Immunologist reacts to 'possible link' between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and rare blood clots

Immunologist reacts to 'possible link' between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and blood clots

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London