Canadian PM Justin Trudeau 'self-isolating' as wife Sophie is tested for coronavirus

Prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Picture: PA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “self isolating” after his wife Sophie returned from the UK experiencing "mild flu-like" symptoms.

The Prime Minister’s office released a statement that Mr Trudeau will be working from home.

Mrs Trudeau attended the WE Day UK charity event and concert held at the SSE Arena in London on March 4.

WE Day London saw thousands of people attend the stadium-sized sized event.

“Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, the Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever last night," the statement said on Thursday (March 12).

“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.”

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue to daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.

Sophie is being tested for coronavirus. Picture: PA

Under his doctor's advice, he is continuing daily activities while monitoring his health but "out of an abundance of caution" he is working from home, the statement said.

Mr Trudeau was scheduled to hold meetings over the next two days in Ottawa with provincial premiers and First Nations leaders. Those meetings have been postponed.

The PM will now be speaking with those provincial counterparts over the phone, with the topic focusing on Canada's response to the pandemic, said the prime minister's office in the statement.

Mr Trudeau's self-isolation comes amid concerns around the impact the virus would have if it spreads to world leaders.

On Tuesday UK's health minister Nadine Dorries, 62, confirmed she was the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Taking to social media earlier this week, Ms Dorries said she was "over the worst" of the illness, but said she was concerned for the welfare of her 84-year-old mother who was showing signs of Covid-19.

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care is understood to have fallen ill on Friday last week, and is now in isolation and recovering.

Labour & Co-operative MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell was advised to self-isolate after recently coming into contact with Ms Dorries in a meeting last week.

Ms Maskell's meeting with Ms Dorries took place in Parliament on Thursday, the day the minister exhibited symptoms.