Canary Islands urge Brits to continue visiting after thousands of residents join anti-tourism protests

22 April 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 12:56

Organisers said 50,000 residents turned out to protest against the Canary Islands tourism model
Organisers said 50,000 residents turned out to protest against the Canary Islands tourism model. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Canary Islands have urged Brits to continue booking holidays after tens of thousands of residents protested against the Spanish archipelago’s tourism model.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Up to 50,000 people joined protests on the main Canary Islands and the Spanish mainland as they called for a freeze on visitor numbers.

The protestors, backed by organisations such as Greenpeace and WWF, argued tourism is driving up house prices and damaging the local environment and infrastructure.

The Canary Islands, which include Tenerife and Gran Canaria, have a population of 2.2 million but welcomed 13.9 million international tourists in 2023 alone.

Amid fears the protests will cause holiday cancellations, regional tourism chief Jessica de Leon told The Telegraph: “It is still safe to visit the Canary Islands, and we are delighted to welcome you.”

Read more: 'No ifs, not buts, these flights are going': Defiant Rishi Sunak says first Rwanda migrant flights will leave by July 15

Read more: Brazen thieves fill duffle bags with Boots cosmetics and walk out with armfuls of Greggs food as shoplifting soars

Her message was echoed by the islands’ president Fernando Clavijo who admitted changes could be made to the tourism model.

He said: “People who come here to visit and spend their money must not be criticised or insulted. We are playing with our main source of income.

“The Canaries tourist model has been a successful one, but obviously, as with anything, there are things that could be perfected.”

Many of those in attendance held signs which translated to “Canary Islands have a limit”, in addition to messages of “Canaries not for sale”, “Stop Hotels” and “We don’t want to see our island die”.

Tourism contributes to 35% of the islands’ gross domestic product (GDP) and is responsible for 40% of jobs, yet 33.8% of the population is at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to Spain’s National Statistics.

The collective Canarias se Agota - The Canaries Have Had Enough - helped to coordinate Saturday’s protests, with 11 members having already been on hunger strike for a week against hotel developments in Tenerife.

The group timed the action just before the peak summer holiday season.

Spokesperson Victor Martin said: “We’ve reached the point where the balance between the use of resources and the welfare of the population here has broken down, especially over the past year.

“I realised we’d reached the limit when I saw people who were working as hotel maids or waiters were living in shacks.

“Wages are so low that they don’t cover the basic costs of living, especially in the current crisis, which is global, but has been felt keenly in the Canaries because we have to import practically everything.”

Protestor Rosario Correo told Spain’s TVE public television: “We are not against tourism. We’re asking that they change this model that allows for unlimited growth of tourism.”

A draft law which would tighten rules on short-term rentals is expected this year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Monday

Mushroom poison murder suspect makes special request from behind bars in second court appearance

Cows graze in a flooded paddock in Kisumu, Kenya

Burundi hard-hit as flooding causes havoc across East Africa

Pakistan Iran

Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade

Met Police Commissioner Speaks At The Institute For Government

Met Chief Mark Rowley must 'rebuild trust' of Jewish community after latest protest row, Rishi Sunak warns

Westminster aide one of two men charged with spying for China

Parliamentary aide among two men charged with passing secrets to China

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway

Trump Hush Money

Trump set to return to court for opening statements in historic hush money trial

The couple are alleged to have 'dine and dashed' from a series of establishments in Wales

Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple? Family who ‘left without paying £329 bill’ have been ‘doing runners for months’

Laura Farris has announced new guidance for police

‘The police were no help at all’: Victims of stalking being ‘failed at every step’ as minister admits ‘we must do more’

Two stores in London were brazenly targeted over the weekend

Brazen thieves fill duffle bags with Boots cosmetics and walk out with armfuls of Greggs food as shoplifting soars

Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate standing for Mayor of London.

Conservative candidate Susan Hall unveils manifesto as she pledges to scrap Ulez expansion on day one as Mayor

The Voice winner left fighting for life after being shot in the chest

The Voice winner left fighting for life after being shot in the chest

The Prime Minister said: "No ifs, not buts, these flights are going."

'No ifs, not buts, these flights are going': Defiant Rishi Sunak says first Rwanda migrant flights will leave by July 15

US and Philippine officials

US and Philippines launch combat drills in disputed South China Sea

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th surround by the other Spice Girls and celeb pals

Emotional Victoria Beckham says she feels so ‘loved’ as Spice Girls stage impromptu reunion at star-studded 50th

Google sign

Japan’s anti-monopoly body orders Google to fix ad search limits affecting Yahoo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Albanese

Australian leader criticises X over failure to remove church violence content

Aharon Haliva

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas attack

The family of eight ate more than £300 in food before 'dashing'

Family-of-eight racks up huge £329 bill on T-bone steaks and double desserts – before ‘leaving without paying’
Sunshine is just around the corner

Exact date Brits to bask in 20C mini-heatwave as temperatures to soar just in time for Bank Holiday
Yale students form a human chain to block a Jewish student from entering the University

Yale students form human chain to block Jewish students - as one says she was 'stabbed in eye' with Palestinian flag
Thames Water wants to raise bills by at least 40%

Thames water set to hike your water bills by 44% as it battles to survive under billions of pounds of debt
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican presidential candidate stopped by masked men ‘seeking end to violence’

Rishi Sunak (l) to hold a press conference today where he will warn Lords to back his flagship bill to send migrants to Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda warning: PM to hold press conference ahead of parliamentary showdown over flagship bill
James Marape

Papua New Guinea leader takes offence as Biden implies cannibals ate his uncle

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53

Warwick Davis taking time away from social media after sparking concern with tweet saying ‘I’m done here’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit