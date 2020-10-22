Breaking News

Canary Islands, Mykonos, Maldives, Denmark added to safe travel list

The Canary Islands, Mykonos, Denmark and the Maldives are on the safe travel list. Picture: PA Images

By Asher McShane

The Canary Islands, Mykonos, Denmark and the Maldives have been added to the Government's list of travel corridors.

Travellers arriving in the UK from those places after 4am on Sunday no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

He added Liechtenstein was being removed from the travel corridor list, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from the country after 4am on Sunday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Managing director of travel firm Tui, Andrew Flintham, said the reintroduction of the Canary Islands to the travel corridor list was a "positive step" for both the business and holidaymakers seeking a winter break.

He said: "We haven't been able to take people on a Tui holiday to the Canary Islands for 89 days, when the sudden quarantine and subsequent travel advice was imposed with little notice.

"We're therefore delighted that UK flights will now resume from Saturday October 24. The first flights will depart to Fuerteventura and Lanzarote this weekend, with many more added in the coming days.

"We urge the Government to continue to work closely with the industry on airport testing so we can open up more destinations in the coming weeks. We must move away, where possible, from the anxiety our industry faces waiting for the new list of places people can travel to each week.

"This level of uncertainty is damaging for business and all those employed in our industry."

UPDATE: Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. From 4am on Sunday 25th Oct, you will no longer need to self-isolate if you arrive from those destinations. pic.twitter.com/vVF40XKS2t — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 22, 2020

The infection rate on the island is around 25 per 100,000 people, with 72 active cases and several in hospital.

