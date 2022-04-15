Breaking News

Captain of sunken Russian warship Moskva 'killed on board', Ukraine claim

Picture: Global

By Megan Hinton

The captain of Russian warship Moskva, that was sunk in the Black Sea, has been killed on board Ukraine claim.

The Russian flagship sunk following what Ukraine says was a missile strike, but the Kremlin has said the cruiser sank in 'stormy seas' after a fire on board.

The governor of the Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said the Ukrainians struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused "serious damage".

A western official told reporters on Thursday that damage to the flagship - regardless of how it was caused - would be an "enormous loss" to the country's military credibility.

