Captain Tom's daughter accused of using hero veteran's name to build spa and pool complex at home

A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The family of Captain Tom Moore have been accused of using the Second World War veteran's name to construct a spa and pool at their home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and husband Colin submitted a planning bid for an office for the charity set up in the fundraiser's name.

While the couple used their names in the planning application, they used the charity's name in the statements they submitted over heritage, and design and access.

Read more: Mum-of-three 'attacked' trying to stop shoplifters blasts PCSO who refused to intervene 'as then I have to deal with it'

Hannah Ingram-Moore submitted planning applications that include Captain Tom's name. Picture: Alamy

The charity's trustees said: "At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation's independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation's name.

"Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them."

The couple said they needed space "urgently" for presentations and memorabilia, and got permission for an annex but a retrospective application for the spa was refused.

They declined to speak to The Sun at their seven-bedroom home.

Captain Tom captured the nation's heart with his walks. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom became a household name as he walked laps of the Bedfordshire home during the coronavirus lockdown and raised millions for NHS Charities Together.

He was later knighted but died after contracting coronavirus in early 2021.

The Charity Commission is already looking into after "concerns about the charity's management, including about the charity's independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them".

The £38m raised by Captain Tom for NHS Charities Together is not being investigated.