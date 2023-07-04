Captain Tom's daughter accused of using hero veteran's name to build spa and pool complex at home

4 July 2023, 07:09 | Updated: 4 July 2023, 07:18

A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name
A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The family of Captain Tom Moore have been accused of using the Second World War veteran's name to construct a spa and pool at their home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and husband Colin submitted a planning bid for an office for the charity set up in the fundraiser's name.

While the couple used their names in the planning application, they used the charity's name in the statements they submitted over heritage, and design and access.

Read more: Mum-of-three 'attacked' trying to stop shoplifters blasts PCSO who refused to intervene 'as then I have to deal with it'

Hannah Ingram-Moore submitted planning applications that include Captain Tom's name
Hannah Ingram-Moore submitted planning applications that include Captain Tom's name. Picture: Alamy

The charity's trustees said: "At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation's independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation's name.

"Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them."

The couple said they needed space "urgently" for presentations and memorabilia, and got permission for an annex but a retrospective application for the spa was refused.

They declined to speak to The Sun at their seven-bedroom home.

Captain Tom captured the nation's heart with his walks
Captain Tom captured the nation's heart with his walks. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom became a household name as he walked laps of the Bedfordshire home during the coronavirus lockdown and raised millions for NHS Charities Together.

He was later knighted but died after contracting coronavirus in early 2021.

The Charity Commission is already looking into after "concerns about the charity's management, including about the charity's independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them".

The £38m raised by Captain Tom for NHS Charities Together is not being investigated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Moscow

Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Spire Yale Hospital, where the liaison took place

Nurse struck off after patient she was having sex with died 'with trousers around ankles' and she failed to call 999

The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, centre, protests during the visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Germany in 2020

Hong Kong leader says eight pro-democracy activists ‘will be pursued for life’

Threads is due to launch later this week

Battle of the Big Tech: Zuckerberg takes on Musk by launching new Twitter rival Threads

Adam Price resigned from his job at the school after the incident

Married headteacher caught on CCTV having 4 hour sex session with colleague while fights broke out and staff attacked

Women walk out of the forest carrying wood to use for cooking in Tsavo East, Kenya

Environmentalists concerned as Kenya lifts six-year logging ban to create jobs

Philadelphia Shooting

Four killed and two children injured in Philadelphia shooting

The footage of the PCSO has appalled viewers

Mum-of-three 'attacked' trying to stop shoplifters blasts PCSO who refused to intervene 'as then I have to deal with it'

UN Ukraine Russia

UK to host first UN Security Council meeting on threat of AI

Government estimates suggest veteran homelessness will end this year

New hotline for homeless veterans launches across UK amid government plan to end rough sleeping this year

Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices

Plans to stop 'rip-off retailers' with fuel monitor after motorists charged extra £900m by supermarkets

Missing Teen Found

A Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 has been found alive

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full, according to NASA

What is a Supermoon and what time can I see it?

Stockton Rush hired interns to work on the sub, it has emerged.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush hired 'university interns' to design electrical system of Titan sub

A boy, 15, and a man, 23, were stabbed to death in Islington on Thursday

Two arrested over stabbing of boy, 15, and man, 23, in north London

Latest News

See more Latest News

The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip

Final image of UK businessman and his son before they boarded Titanic tourist sub on Father's Day
Georgia Saakashvili

Ex-president Saakashvili tells Georgian court he is spiritually fit

Rishi Sunak is facing a threat from the right of the Conservative party over immigration

'New Conservatives' insist loyalty to Rishi Sunak as they call for 'drastic' cut to immigration levels
Turkey Sweden NATO

Erdogan signals Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

Is your local bank about to shut?

80 banks set to close this month in another blow to UK high street - is yours on the list?

Admiral Rob Baeur, chairman of the military committee of NATO, spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

Ukraine won't be given fighter jets until after counter-offensive against Russia, top NATO admiral tells LBC
Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork

'I wouldn’t want another family to suffer': Uncle of victim to double child killer speaks out on Colin Pitchfork release
The man was tackled on the plane by other passengers.

Horrifying moment Brit tries to open plane door during take off before being tackled to floor by other passengers
LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Childcare, teachers' pay and adapting the curriculum are the biggest challenges facing education
Obit-Leandro De Niro Rodriguez

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies aged 19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit