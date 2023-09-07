Captain Tom Moore's daughter insists every penny raised by father went to NHS charity - and not spent on family home

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Captain Tom Moore's daughter has insisted every penny raised by her father went to NHS and not a new spa built for their family home.

The family of Captain Tom Moore has faced accusations of using the Second World War veteran's name to construct a spa and pool at their home.

In a new family statement, Ms Ingram-Moore has insisted "no family money" was used in the construction of a new building on their family grounds.

A spokesperson said: "All of the £38.9 million raised in April 2020 for Captain Tom's walk for the NHS was collected by Just Giving and transferred directly to NHS Charities which had sole responsibility for disbursement of the money.

"The Captain Tom Foundation was subsequently set up by independent trustees, not the family, in May 2020.

"Hannah Ingram-Moore was appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation from August 2021 until April 2022 by the independent trustees, Stephen Jones and Simon DeMaid.

"Hannah stepped down, as planned when a permanent CEO was appointed."

It continued: "Since April 2022, Hannah Ingram-Moore has had no involvement with the Foundation in any capacity. She is not a trustee.

"Colin Ingram-Moore is a family trustee and does not and has never had access to the Charity's bank account.

"No charity money was used in the construction of the new building in the grounds of the family home."

Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was claimed Ms Ingram-Moore made around £70,000 in salary and expenses while donations for her father's charity dropped.

She earned a salary of £63,750 until last year and was paid expenses of £7,602, accounts published for the Captain Tom Foundation revealed.

But at the same time, the charity's income for 18 months was less than half the figure for the previous 12 months.

It went from £1,096,526 in the year up to the end of May 2021 to £402,854 in the 18 months from June 2021 to November last year.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband have been under fire in recent months for the way the charity was allegedly run.

The Charity Commission is looking into "concerns about the charity's management, including about the charity's independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them".

A report claimed the Charity Commission's intervention had "a massive adverse impact on the charity and our ability to raise new funds".

A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

The Ingram-Moore family has also been criticised recently for building an unauthorised spa pool complex.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband told planners they wanted to build an L-shaped office for The Captain Tom Foundation at their £1.2million home.

But they instead constructed a 'C-shaped' 50ft by 20ft pool house complete with changing rooms, showers and toilets.

The couple are now appealing the order and defended the structure in planning documents.

Mr Ingram-Moore said: "The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme.

"The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact."

Captain Tom became a household name as he walked laps of the Bedfordshire home during the coronavirus lockdown and raised millions for NHS Charities Together.

He was later knighted but died after contracting coronavirus in early 2021.

The Captain Tom Moore Foundation was set up on 5 May 2020 but is not funded with the money that Captain Tom raised for the NHS.