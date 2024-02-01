'Hannah is humiliated': Captain Tom's daughter's neighbours relieved as demolition continues on illegal spa complex

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter have shared their relief as the demolition of her controversial spa complex continues.

Workers began taking down the illegal spa complex on Tuesday, with images showing the roof being removed from the C-shaped building at the property in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

It comes after Captain Tom's prized possessions were seen being cleared out of the building, including his Guinness Book of Records certificate, paintings, and a model aircraft

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin, lost an appeal against an order to remove the building in the grounds of their £1.2m home after a hearing in October.

Work to demolish unauthorised spa pool at the home of the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore continues

They were initially given permission to put up a 'Captain Tom Foundation Building' but instead opted for a larger structure with a spa pool.

They were given three months to demolish it, with the deadline being February 7.

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

One neighbour, whose home is overlooked by the spa, said it has been "a humiliation for Hannah".

"I think she thought she could get away with it. I wonder if they will move when it is all over," she told MailOnline.

Sue Martindale, 60, said: "They live in a big house and they thought they could get away with it. They deserve what they have got."

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

Jilly Bozdogan, 70, added: "The tiles are coming off fast and furious. I am glad they are finally getting on with it. It has been a long drawn-out saga.

"My garden backs onto it and it is an eyesore. I have had to plant trees to try to block it out."

Captain Tom raised nearly £39 million for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom raised nearly £40m for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic as he walked laps of his garden.

He went on to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth and died in 2021 aged 100.

His family set up the Captain Tom Foundation, but it is due to close after a Charity Commission probe is concluded.

It launched a statutory inquiry into the charity last year over decisions that "may have generated a significant profit" for a company run by the couple.