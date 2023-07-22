Captain Tom Moore's daughter 'claims credit for father's charity award' amid ongoing backlash over pool complex

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter
Captain Tom Moore and his daughter. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom Moore's daughter is believed to have taken credit for her father's charity award.

Captain Tom walked laps of his Bedfordshire home during the coronavirus lockdown and raised millions for NHS Charities Together.

He was given the George HW Bush 'Points of Light' Award for his efforts as well as receiving a knighthood from the late Queen before his death in 2021.

It is now understood that his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, has been using his Points of Light award to promote Maytrix, the company she runs with her husband, according to MailOnline.

Maytrix and Points of Light were contacted by the publication for comment.

Captain Tom
Captain Tom. Picture: Alamy

The gong is featured on the Awards section of the website. It reads: "Hannah was thrilled to receive the Award alongside her late father, Captain Sir Tom Moore, for their fundraising efforts during the pandemic."

When Captain Tom was presented with the award alongside his daughter, the daughter of President George W Bush - Barbara Bush - said: "Thank you Sir Captain Thomas Moore. What an incredible story and what an incredible life dedicated to service and community.

"We are fortunate to have your leadership and commitment to stepping up for those in need and hope others are inspired to follow in your footsteps."

Barbara Bush's sister, Jenna Bush Hager, added: "Now more than ever, the more we help, the more we can accomplish. 2020 Points of Light George Bush honouree Sir Captain Thomas Moore is well aware of this fact.

"When the global pandemic quickly began taxing healthcare resources he decided to help.

"A British Army officer and veteran of World War II, at 100 years young he is still focussed on helping others."

Tom and Caller John discuss Captain Tom charity donations.

It comes after Ms Ingram-Moore previously came under fire for allegedly using the Second World War veteran's name to construct a spa and pool at home.

Ms Ingram-Moore, and her husband Colin, submitted a planning bid for an office for the charity set up in the fundraiser's name.

While the couple used their names in the planning application, they used the charity's name in the statements they submitted over heritage, and design and access.

Planning chiefs have since ordered that the unauthorised building be demolished after plans were rejected.

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: "An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now-unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate."

A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore
A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

The charity's trustees previously said: "At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation's independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation's name.

"Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them."

They said they were not seeking any further funding from donors amid the ongoing probe.

"We have also taken the decision to close all payment channels whilst the Statutory Inquiry remains open," they said.

"Once the findings of the Statutory Inquiry have been communicated, The Captain Tom Foundation will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future, but for now, our main priority is to assist the Charity Commission with its enquiry."

The couple said they needed space "urgently" for presentations and memorabilia, and got permission for an annex but not the spa.

They made an application to build an L-shaped building next to their home in Bedfordshire, but instead constructed a 'C-shaped' pool house with changing rooms, showers and toilets, according to the Sun.

