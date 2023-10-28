Captain Tom Moore's son-in-law's companies 'go bust owing £3.7 million in taxes and to small businesses'

Colin Ingram-Moore is Captain Tom's son-in-law. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Companies run by Captain Sir Tom Moore's son-in-law have gone under owing millions of pounds to the taxman and to small businesses.

Colin Ingram-Moore is married to the daughter of the late fundraising hero, whose foundation in her father's name is being investigated by the Charity Commission over concerns of financial mismanagement.

Mr Ingram-Moore, who is a trustee of the foundation, has been a director of 51 companies.

Two businesses that he set up were liquidated owing a total of £3.9 million in debts to HMRC and to small suppliers, the Sun reported.

Berbank Ltd, which was liquidated in September 2009 and dissolved in November 2013, went under owing about £2.9 million.

Mr Ingram-Moore's management consultancy firm BCKMS was liquidated with debts of more than £600,000.

Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom raised more than £38m for NHS charities in 2020 by walking up and down the garden of his Bedfordshire home. He died in February 2021.

The Ingram-Moores have been mired in controversy in recent months amid concerns of their treatment of Captain Tom's legacy.

The Captain Tom Foundation is set to close, with a lawyer admitting it was "unlikely" to continue after the Charity Commission probe.

Meanwhile earlier this month Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed she kept the profits - £800,000 from her father’s three books.

She said her father wanted them to keep the money and that there had been no agreement with him that it would go to charity.

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore: Colin Ingram-Moore (son in law), Georgia Ingram-Moore (granddaughter), Hannah Ingram-Moore (daughter) and Benjie Ingram-Moore (grandson. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile a neighbour of the Ingram-Moores recently described the spa block in their garden as an “eyesore”, after an inspector made a site visit to understand the impact on locals.

The married couple applied in 2021 for permission to construct a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

The L-shaped building was given the green light, but the planning authority refused a subsequent retrospective application in 2022 for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool.