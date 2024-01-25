Captain Tom's prized award and Guinness Book of Records plaque cleared as spa demolished by daughter

25 January 2024, 16:42

Some of Captain Tom's prized possessions were taken away
Some of Captain Tom's prized possessions were taken away. Picture: Splash/Spartacus/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Some of Captain Tom Moore’s prized possessions have been cleared from the controversial spa complex built in his name ahead of its demolition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin were spotted removing some items earlier this week.

Other people were today seen taking away some of the contents of the spa block - including a special Sports Personality of the Year award given to Captain Tom, the Helen Rollason Award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

The Guinness Book of Records certificate is removed from the spa in bubble wrap
The Guinness Book of Records certificate is removed from the spa in bubble wrap. Picture: Splash/ Spartacus

Also removed from the site was his Guinness Book of Records certificate, some paintings, and a model aircraft.

Boxes, gym equipment, and other objects were removed from the spa block ahead of it being demolished.

Workers have arrived this week at Mrs Ingram-Moore's home in Bedfordshire to tear down the unauthorised building, which is at the heart of a planning dispute.

His Sports Personality of the Year award was also boxed up and taken away
His Sports Personality of the Year award was also boxed up and taken away. Picture: Splash/ Spartacus

The £200,000 complex was ordered to be destroyed by February 7 but neighbours in Marston Moretaine had complained there was no sign of works starting.

Ms Ingram-Moore and husband Colin built the spa at their £1.2m home after getting permission for an L-shaped charity office for the Captain Tom Foundation.

The spa complex must be destroyed by February 7
The spa complex must be destroyed by February 7. Picture: Splash/ Spartacus

A year later, in 2022, a retrospective planning application for a C-shaped building containing a spa pool was turned down by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter needs to 'get on with bulldozing spa pool', neighbours say, as deadline to demolish complex nears

Boxes of equipment were spotted at Hannah Ingram-Moore's house
Boxes of equipment were spotted at Hannah Ingram-Moore's house. Picture: Splash News
Hannah Ingram-Moore has been criticised over the spa complex
Hannah Ingram-Moore has been criticised over the spa complex. Picture: Alamy

James Paynter, a chartered surveyor, claimed on behalf of the family it would be used for old people to enjoy rehabilitation sessions.

Ms Ingram-Moore argued it was not for the family's benefit because it would also be used to hold cards and gifts from Captain Tom's fans.

Read more: Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home

But the council's planning enforcement said the structure was too different to the originally-envisioned building.

And a planning inspector found they were unable to get into the building during a site visit in March 2022, and could not look in because windows were covered.

An enforcement notice demanding the spa be torn down was issued.

The spa complex was ordered to be destroyed
The spa complex was ordered to be destroyed. Picture: Alamy

The Planning Inspectorate refused to accept the family's appeal after a hearing in October and they did not apply for a judicial review.

Captain Tom raised nearly £40m for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic as he walked laps of his garden.

He went on to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth and died in 2021 aged 100.

His family set up the Captain Tom Foundation, but it is due to close after a Charity Commission probe is concluded.

It launched a statutory inquiry into the charity last year over decisions that "may have generated a significant profit" for a company run by the couple.

It said Club Nook Ltd, a separate firm, had been given the opportunity to trademark variations of the name "Captain Tom" without objection from the charity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

US and UK impose sanctions on four Houthi leaders after Red Sea attacks

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton reveals she picked out 'cute' guinea pig - and then unwittingly ate it deep-fried for lunch in Peru

Europe Farmer Protests

French farmers angry at economic woes block roads closer to Paris

Constance Marten (main) and on the run with Mark Gordon (top r) and bottom a court sketch from a previous hearing

Runaway aristocrat’s baby ‘found dead in Lidl bag’ after parents had four other children taken into care, court hears

Rishi Sunak has been warned he will be breaking European human rights law if he ignores emergency court orders

Rishi Sunak faces fresh blow over Rwanda as European judge claims plan is unlawful

Harry Potter author JK Rowling

Harry Potter and the towering hedges: JK Rowling angers neighbours after 'leylandii trimming' closes 'entire street'

Germany European Central Bank

European Central Bank leaves key interest rate at a record high

Eric Dier

'He's nailed German in a week': Eric Dier startles fans with new accent after move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich

Sturgeon labelled Johnson "a f***king clown"

Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a 'f***ing clown' and 'utterly incompetent' over Covid lockdowns, inquiry hears

China Landslide

Remaining landslide victims found in China, bringing death toll to 44

Death-Penalty-Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama set for first execution with nitrogen gas

Darya Trepova

Russian court sentences woman to 27 years over bomb that killed pro-war blogger

Election 2024 Trump

Maine’s top court dismisses appeal of judge’s decision on Trump’s ballot status

Tom Hollander has revealed he was once sent Tom Holland's bonus in error

Million-dollar mix up: Tom Hollander reveals he received ‘seven-figure’ bonus meant for Tom Holland

Calocane has been jailed for life for the triple killings

'He's got away with murder': Families of Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane's victims say 'justice not served'

Constance Marten (l) and Mark Gordon (r)

Runaway aristocrat and boyfriend 'let baby die to stop her being taken into care' like their four other children

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israeli fire strikes crowd waiting for aid in Gaza City, killing at least 20

CORRECTION Russia Warplane Crash

Recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard reportedly found

Nepal Russia Ukraine

Nepal asks Russia to send back Nepalis recruited to fight in Ukraine

The bus caught fire in a bus garage in Putney.

Third electric London bus bursts into flames prompting urgent operator probe just weeks after double-decker blaze
Valdo Calocane killed three people in Nottingham last year

Harrowing 999 call from desperate passer-by after Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane stabbed students to death
APTOPIX Haiti Kidnapped Nuns

Six nuns and two others kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

The CCTV shows the victims' final moments as they made their way home from a night out

Chilling CCTV shows final moments of student best friends who were knifed to death by Nottingham triple-killer
Calocane has been jailed for life for the triple killings

Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane detained in high-security hospital 'for life' after knife and van rampage
South Africa Fire Arrest

Man charged with 76 counts of murder after deadly South African building fire

Finland Earns Nokia

Nokia sales and profit drop as economic challenges lead to investment cutbacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit