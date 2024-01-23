Demolition begins on Captain Tom's family's spa as boxes of equipment cleared out days before deadline to knock it down

23 January 2024, 13:23 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 13:57

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to demolish her family's spa
Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to demolish her family's spa. Picture: Alamy/Splash

By Will Taylor

A spa complex built by Captain Tom's daughter is finally being demolished.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Workers have arrived at Hannah Ingram-Moore's home in Bedfordshire to tear down the unauthorised building, which is at the heart of a planning dispute.

The £200,000 complex was ordered to be destroyed by February 7 but neighbours in Marston Moretaine had complained there was no sign of works starting.

Ms Ingram-Moore and husband Colin built the spa at their £1.2m home after getting permission for an L-shaped charity office for the Captain Tom Foundation.

A year later, in 2022, a retrospective planning application for a C-shaped building containing a spa pool was turned down by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter needs to 'get on with bulldozing spa pool', neighbours say, as deadline to demolish complex nears

Boxes of equipment were spotted at Hannah Ingram-Moore's house
Boxes of equipment were spotted at Hannah Ingram-Moore's house. Picture: Splash News
Hannah Ingram-Moore has been criticised over the spa complex
Hannah Ingram-Moore has been criticised over the spa complex. Picture: Alamy

James Paynter, a chartered surveyor, claimed on behalf of the family it would be used for old people to enjoy rehabilitation sessions.

Ms Ingram-Moore argued it was not for the family's benefit because it would also be used to hold cards and gifts from Captain Tom's fans.

Read more: Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home

But the council's planning enforcement said the structure was too different to the originally-envisioned building.

And a planning inspector found they were unable to get into the building during a site visit in March 2022, and could not look in because windows were covered.

An enforcement notice demanding the spa be torn down was issued.

The spa complex was ordered to be destroyed
The spa complex was ordered to be destroyed. Picture: Alamy

The Planning Inspectorate refused to accept the family's appeal after a hearing in October and they did not apply for a judicial review.

Captain Tom raised nearly £40m for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic as he walked laps of his garden.

He went on to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth and died in 2021 aged 100.

His family set up the Captain Tom Foundation, but it is due to close after a Charity Commission probe is concluded.

It launched a statutory inquiry into the charity last year over decisions that "may have generated a significant profit" for a company run by the couple.

It said Club Nook Ltd, a separate firm, had been given the opportunity to trademark variations of the name "Captain Tom" without objection from the charity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan

Italian football side Udinese ordered to play one match without fans after goalkeeper Mike Maignan racially abused

Frank Farian created groups Boney M (left) and Milli Vanilli (right).

Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82 at Miami home

Oppenheimer and Barbie have both received several Oscar nominations

Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees

One person in Wales called an ambulance because they had 'eaten more kebab than I'm used to'

Diner who ‘ate too much kebab’ rang 999 - as ambulance service urges public to only call in an emergency

Grace O'Malley-Kumar (main) died a hero trying to protect her friend Barnaby Webber(top r) from triple killer Valdo Calocane

Grace's final moments: Family weep as they hear how Nottingham stab victim died heroically trying to protect her friend

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Seven dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

A United Airlines jetliner

United Airlines boss says firm will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next plane

Stephen Bear in the TikTok video and (r) after being released from prison

Disgraced Stephen Bear breaks silence with bizarre TikTok after being released from prison

The incident is believed to be isolated, according to police.

Murder investigation launched after man, 30, dies in suspected road rage incident - as 18-year-old arrested

Farmers gather to protest

Woman dies and two people injured at French farmers’ protest barricade

APTOPIX Shootings Illinois

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

A party flag

German court rules far-right party ineligible for funding because of ideology

A clash between the pianist and tourists has sparked outrage online.

Clash between pianist and Chinese tourists sparks fury as they angrily demand their faces are hidden

A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.

UK struck Houthis because rebels 'pose imminent threat', PM says as Keir Starmer backs military action

Leicester Square

Victims of Leicester Square anti-Semitic attack demand police apology after 'being told to calm down on the phone'

Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Three dead and more than 100 homes damaged in earthquake in western China

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Deadly attack on Israeli army in Gaza kills at least 21 soldiers

An aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday

Thirty-one people dead and more missing after landslide, says Chinese state media

Stefan Farbrother was jailed for 18 years

Paedophile jailed after subjecting child to five-year campaign of rape and sexual abuse

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gets rights to The Rock name and joins board of WWE owner

More police are facing scrutiny after their details were checked against a national database

Officers face more criminal investigations after details put through national police database
Noel Gallagher has split with Sarah MacDonald

Noel Gallagher 'wants to cycle past ex-wife's mansion shouting that she didn't take his bike from him' in £20m divorce
Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries

Trial starts in Amsterdam of suspects accused in 2021 killing of crime reporter

Calocane admitted to killing the two students and school caretaker.

Nottingham attacks victim was a ‘hero’ who died 'fighting to save her friend’, family says as killer’s plea is accepted
Michael Owen prays for a cure for his son's condition

Michael Owen 'goes to bed praying every night' for cure for blindness that ended his son's football career dream
Jeremy Hunt

Lower borrowing than expected 'could pave the way for tax cuts' in Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit