Digger tears down Captain Tom's family's spa, as deadline for demolition nears

5 February 2024, 13:47 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 14:26

A digger has been tearing down Captain Tom's spa
A digger has been tearing down Captain Tom's spa. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A digger has been pictured tearing down the unauthorised spa built by Captain Sir Tom Moore's family, as demolition work on the £200,000 building continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Workmen were seen on Monday cutting through wood and other materials from the roof, and knocking down some of the brick walls in the spa built by Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin.

The workers were previously pictured taking off scaffolding ahead of the arrival of the digger at the Ingram-Moores' house in Marston Moretaine.

It comes after the roof on one section of the C-shaped building was removed last week, leaving a wooden structure underneath. The pool was hoisted out on Friday.

A crane was also spotted on the property last week as demolition work progressed further.

Read more: Roof comes off Captain Tom's family's spa as builders start knocking down £200k unauthorised building

Read more: ‘His legacy is tarnished’: Neighbours of Captain Tom’s daughter blast family for illegal spa as demolition work starts

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024.
Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy
Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024.
Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy
Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024.
Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The building has to be knocked down fully by Wednesday (February 7).

Local authority Central Bedfordshire Council said it would be "reviewing the onsite position" on February 8, the day after the deadline.

A spa pool is removed from an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Friday February 2, 2024.
A spa pool is removed from an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Friday February 2, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Ingram-Moores gained permission to put up a 'Captain Tom Foundation Building' at their £1.2 million home in Marston Moretaine, a village in Bedfordshire.

Demolition of spa at the home of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter continue

But what they actually built was a much larger structure than was shown in plans. The resulting building included a kitchen and spa pool.

Captain Tom Moore and Hannah Ingram-Moore
Captain Tom Moore and Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Getty

In 2022, a retrospective planning application for a C-shaped building containing a spa pool was turned down by Central Bedfordshire Council. The building was ordered to be demolished.

Despite Ms Ingram-Moore campaigning against the order, she lost her appeal and planning inspectors told her to knock down the building, said to have cost £200,000.

Ms Ingram-Moore argued it was not for the family's benefit because it would also be used to hold cards and gifts from Captain Tom's fans.

James Paynter, a chartered surveyor, claimed on behalf of the family it would be used for old people to enjoy rehabilitation sessions.

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024.
Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom raised nearly £40m for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic as he walked laps of his garden.

He went on to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth and died in 2021 aged 100.

His family set up the Captain Tom Foundation, but it is due to close after a Charity Commission probe is concluded.

Tom and Caller John discuss Captain Tom charity donations.

It launched a statutory inquiry into the charity last year over decisions that "may have generated a significant profit" for a company run by the couple.

It said Club Nook Ltd, a separate firm, had been given the opportunity to trademark variations of the name "Captain Tom" without objection from the charity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi has gone to ground, with several theories emerging about where he is

What has happened to Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi? All the theories as manhunt hits sixth day

Israel Palestinians US

Gaza death toll rises as Blinken returns to the Middle East

Japan Snow

Heavy snow hits Tokyo, halting trains and grounding more than 100 flights

Russia Yandex

Tech company Yandex selling Russian operations for £3.9 billion

Japan Italy

Japan to step up defence and economic ties with Italy

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner under investigation at Red Bull F1 team over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Senegal Election

Senegal’s government cuts internet access as MPs debate Bill on election delay

Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves goes on trial in Spain accused of sexual assault

'People complain [about] the dogs; it's not the dogs' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'

'People complain [about] the dogs; it's not the dogs,' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'

RAF Typhoons escorted a Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Dramatic moment RAF Typhoons escort Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has appeared in court this morning standing on trial for rape, where he faces a prison sentence of up to 12 years

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves appears in court accused of raping 23-year-old woman in Barcelona nightclub

CORRECTION Spain Migration

Spain says more than 1,000 migrants reached Canary Islands in three days

El Salvador Elections

El Salvador’s Bukele heads for re-election but troubled tally delays results

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed.

William's royal return: Prince resumes official duties as Kate recovers from surgery

Boeing 737

Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds new problem with some 737s

Russia Putin

Putin ‘to visit Turkey soon’ to discuss Black Sea grain exports

Latest News

See more Latest News

Overly avid users have been caught driving without their hands and instead are using them to control their eye tech.

The new normal?: Bizarre footage captures people living out VR in public just days after Apple launch Vision Pro
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky signals shakeup of Ukraine’s military leadership is imminent

A McDonald’s sign

McDonald’s has bumpy end to strong year after Middle East boycotts hurt sales

Ian Lavender has died aged 77

Farewell to Dad’s Army: Ian Lavender, last surviving cast member of hit TV sitcom, dies aged 77
China Economy

China markets slump to five-year lows as small investors promised protection

When asked by Nick to sum up the Government in one word, Ms Keegan said: "Delivering."

Gillian Keegan rates the Government using Ofsted descriptions - and it's not 'Outstanding'

Chile Fires

At least 112 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

South Korea Samsung Lee

Samsung chief acquitted of financial crimes related to 2015 merger

Met Office issues major weather warning as 250-mile snow wall set to sweep UK

Met Office issues major weather warning as 250-mile snow wall set to sweep UK

US Mideast Tensions

Six Kurdish fighters killed in drone attack on Syrian base housing US troops

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit