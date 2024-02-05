Digger tears down Captain Tom's family's spa, as deadline for demolition nears

A digger has been tearing down Captain Tom's spa. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A digger has been pictured tearing down the unauthorised spa built by Captain Sir Tom Moore's family, as demolition work on the £200,000 building continues.

Workmen were seen on Monday cutting through wood and other materials from the roof, and knocking down some of the brick walls in the spa built by Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin.

The workers were previously pictured taking off scaffolding ahead of the arrival of the digger at the Ingram-Moores' house in Marston Moretaine.

It comes after the roof on one section of the C-shaped building was removed last week, leaving a wooden structure underneath. The pool was hoisted out on Friday.

A crane was also spotted on the property last week as demolition work progressed further.

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The building has to be knocked down fully by Wednesday (February 7).

Local authority Central Bedfordshire Council said it would be "reviewing the onsite position" on February 8, the day after the deadline.

A spa pool is removed from an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Friday February 2, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Ingram-Moores gained permission to put up a 'Captain Tom Foundation Building' at their £1.2 million home in Marston Moretaine, a village in Bedfordshire.

But what they actually built was a much larger structure than was shown in plans. The resulting building included a kitchen and spa pool.

Captain Tom Moore and Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Getty

In 2022, a retrospective planning application for a C-shaped building containing a spa pool was turned down by Central Bedfordshire Council. The building was ordered to be demolished.

Despite Ms Ingram-Moore campaigning against the order, she lost her appeal and planning inspectors told her to knock down the building, said to have cost £200,000.

Ms Ingram-Moore argued it was not for the family's benefit because it would also be used to hold cards and gifts from Captain Tom's fans.

James Paynter, a chartered surveyor, claimed on behalf of the family it would be used for old people to enjoy rehabilitation sessions.

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom raised nearly £40m for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic as he walked laps of his garden.

He went on to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth and died in 2021 aged 100.

His family set up the Captain Tom Foundation, but it is due to close after a Charity Commission probe is concluded.

It launched a statutory inquiry into the charity last year over decisions that "may have generated a significant profit" for a company run by the couple.

It said Club Nook Ltd, a separate firm, had been given the opportunity to trademark variations of the name "Captain Tom" without objection from the charity.