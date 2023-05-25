Breaking News

One arrest after car crashes into Downing Street gates

Armed police sealed off Downing Street. Picture: LBC/Social media

Whitehall closed by police after car crashes into Downing Street gates.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Nobody was injured.

Footage posted online shows the car moving at slow speed past the cenotaph, moving across Whitehall directly at Downing Street, and even appears to break or slow down as it gets toward gates.

Rishi Sunak was working in No10 when the crash happened, then left on a pre-arranged visit having been delayed because of the incident..

The Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 16:20hrs on Thursday, 25 May a car collided with the gate of Downing Street on Whitehall.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He has been taken into custody.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Police were putting up tape and sealing off Whitehall. Staff in Downing Street were told to stay indoors but have now been allowed out.

A silver car was see in front of the secure Downing Street entrance.

An eyewitness told LBC he saw the car drive to the gates and said it sounded like a drum.

"It was weird but I just put it off to something else."

He added: "It seems like it's winding down slightly."

