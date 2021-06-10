Car insurance premiums set to drop due to Covid-19

10 June 2021, 17:38

Car insurers are expected to face losses in 2021 and 2022 due to changes in the pandemic.
Car insurers are expected to face losses in 2021 and 2022 due to changes in the pandemic. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Car insurance premiums are expected to drop by six per cent this year after Covid-19 changed how drivers use their vehicles.

Drivers will be able to save £27 on their policies, EY’s latest UK Motor Insurance Results have shown.

The lockdowns resulted in a 20 per cent drop in vehicles being used and a 28 per cent drop in claims.

However, whiplash reforms - part of the Civil Liability Act 2018 – have also affected premiums for 2021, bringing prices down even more.

They came into effect at the end of May, with the aim to reduce legal claim costs as well as overall levels of compensation.

Read more: UK business chiefs warn 'generation' of firms could collapse after Covid strain

Read more: House price premiums near stations in London, Manchester and Glasgow revealed

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced pricing reforms this year too, so insurers are likely to maintain lower prices to keep customers.

It is estimated that they will make losses, in terms of Net Combined Ratio (NCR), across both 2021 and 2022 as the country continues to come out of the pandemic.

UK Insurance Leader at EY, Rodney Bonnard, said: "There has been a great deal of disruption over the past year and the challenging market environment is set to continue, compounded by an increasingly soft market and a ramp up of regulatory requirements.

"In particular, while the drive by the FCA to deliver fair value to customers is welcome, it will require insurers to carry out significant work and bear the costs of implementing major changes in a tight time frame.

"As ever, making the necessary investments in innovation and digital transformation will prove crucial for firms to deal with the challenges head-on, not least as they battle for competitive advantage."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The uniform policy will be changed for staff and students

School bans skirts for being 'far too revealing'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “absolutely common ground” between the UK, US and European Union that the Good Friday Agreement should be protected

Johnson calls Biden 'breath of fresh air' following 'great' talks
Macron

Man who slapped Emmanuel Macron jailed for four months

The hotel has shut after a Covid outbreak

G7: Cornwall hotel housing security and journalists shuts down after Covid outbreak
France Libya

Man who slapped Emmanuel Macron jailed for four months

Man Trapped In Fan

US firefighters rescue man stuck inside vineyard fan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister

'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister over NI Protocol
James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait
Cancer crisis: 'I'm fearful for my own life', caller tells Eddie Mair

Cancer Crisis: 'I'm fearful for my own life', caller tells Eddie Mair

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London