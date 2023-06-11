Police looking into car wash fight stumble into double murder scene - with woman arrested in Stoke

11 June 2023, 23:15

The scene was discovered by police investigating a car wash fight in Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent
The scene was discovered by police investigating a car wash fight in Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: Google Maps

By Chay Quinn

Police investigating a fight in a car wash uncovered a double murder scene as they attempted to track down a suspect.

Police in Stoke-on-Trent were looking into a fight at a car wash in Campbell Road having been called at 2.07pm on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 40s was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as part of the fight.

When they turned up on Flax Street to arrest a woman in connection with the fight, they found two unresponsive bodies - both of whom were injured.

Paramedics could not revive the pair and they died at the scene.

Police then arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of murder following the harrowing discovery.

Read More: Police arrest 11 teens on bus in murder probe after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Read More: Boy charged with attempted murder after attack at Devon school which injured two students

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison said: "This is a tragic case and we are working hard to understand more about what happened leading up to these two people losing their lives.

"We ask that people do not speculate on the circumstances at this stage as it is distressing for family and friends, and could hinder our enquiries.

"We understand that this incident may cause concern in the local community and further afield. We know that the woman arrested is related to the people and we don't believe there is wider threat to the public at this time.

"Cordons are currently in place at a home on Flax Street and at a car wash on Campbell Road."

