Caravan Somersaults Over And Smashes On Dual Carriageway

23 August 2019, 15:39

Watch the shocking moment a car towing a caravan speeds down a busy dual carriageway, before losing control, flipping over and crashing.

The frightening dash-cam footage shows the car lose control, flip and roll over the crash barrier on the A380 at Chudleigh in Devon yesterday.

Heading down the dual carriageway at high speeds, the caravan began to swing wildly from side to side.

It then swerved violently, spinned over and flipped the Toyota.

Just before the vehicles come to rest, a dog can be seen walking across the central reservation.

The road was shut between Exeter and Newton Abbott and four fire engines arrived at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that one the vehicle's passengers has suffered a minor head injury. 

They have not confirmed whether anyone has been arrested or charged.

The police force tweeted some advice regarding safety checks and speed restrictions for cars towing caravans or trailers.

Dual carriageways have the highest speed limit of any UK road; 'national speed limit' which is 70mph for cars, and 60mph for a car towing a trailer.

