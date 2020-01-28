Cardiff City Football Club file evidence to French prosecutors over Emiliano Sala death

Emiliano Sala died after his plane crashed over the Channel in January. Picture: PA

Cardiff City Football Club have submitted evidence to the public prosecutor in Nantes over the death of Emiliano Sala.

The two clubs are embroiled in a dispute over who is liable to pay the striker’s transfer fee after he died when his plane crashed into the English Channel last January.

He was completing his £15 million move between the French and Welsh clubs when the aircraft went down near Alderney, killing Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

Cardiff has now submitted evidence to the city’s public prosecutor, asking authorities to consider whether FC Nantes committed any wrongdoing.

FC Nantes supporters pay homage to Emiliano Sala at La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes. Picture: PA

According to L’Equipe, the club filed their complaint through Parisian firm Dupond-Moretti & Vey.

Founding Partner Antoine Vey said the French club “could be accused of complicity in crime.”

A Cardiff City FC spokesperson said: “CCFC has been clear throughout the past 12 months that a full investigation of the facts leading up to the tragedy is required.

“Not only to fully understand what led to the downing of the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane, but to answer the wider questions that have been highlighted in this case, specifically related to the use of illegal flights in the football industry and the role of intermediaries in player transfers.

Cardiff City players pay tribute to Sala. Picture: PA

“As a result of our investigation we believe there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing that necessitates investigation by the French authorities of those responsible for the arrangement of the transfer on behalf of FC Nantes and for arranging the doomed flight.

"We have therefore passed over information to the Parquet de Nantes to assist their efforts.

“We remain committed to establishing the full facts and adhering to any final decision on our financial liability in the transfer.”