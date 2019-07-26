Fantasist Carl Beech Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

26 July 2019, 14:48 | Updated: 26 July 2019, 15:15

Carl Beech has been sentenced to 18 years in prison
Carl Beech has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Picture: PA

Carl Beech who falsely claimed to have been abused by several MPs has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after the judge told him he had "deliberately, repeatedly and maliciously told lies to the police".

Carl Beech, 51, from Gloucester has been jailed for perverting the course of justice, fraud and for possessing indecent photos and voyeurism.

The fantasist lied to police about a supposed paedophile ring involving a former prime minister and other high profile public figures.

The former NHS manager claimed he and others were tortured, raped and abused by VIPs.

He also said he witnessed the sadistic murder of three young boys.

Victims and victims' relatives said his 'vile' false allegations were 'life-changing'.

Mr Justice James Goss told Beech he had "deliberately, repeatedly and maliciously told lies to the police".

"I'm quite satisfied that you are an intelligent, resourceful, manipulative and devious person," he said.

"You accused living persons of the highest integrity and decency of vile acts."

There was a gasp in the public gallery as Carl Beech was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Carl Beech showed no emotion as his sentence was passed.

Beech's lies led to a £2m Metropolitan Police investigation.

Known as "Nick" in initial media reports, Beech accused senior politicians, army and security chiefs of sadistic sexual abuse and claimed to have witnessed boys being murdered in the 1970s and 1980s.

