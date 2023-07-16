Breaking News

Carlos Alcaraz, 20, beats Novak Djokovic in thrilling five-set Wimbledon final - denying Serb record victory

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz raises the winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Carlos Alcaraz has beaten tennis legend Novak Djokovic in five sets to win his first Wimbledon title and deny his Serbian opponent a record eighth tournament win.

The Spaniard beat Djokovic in a thrilling final on Centre Court in SW19 to win his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam at the age of 20.

Djokovic was chasing a record eighth Wimbledon title but it would not materialise for the controversial great as he was bested despite winning the first set 6-1.

Djokovic squandered a break point for 2-0 in the fifth set when he slammed what looked a certain winner into the net.

It proved costly, as in the next game Alcaraz forced the break to prompt Djokovic to smash his racket into the net post.

Djokovic's reign as champion was over after Alcaraz served out for a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory in four hours and 42 minutes.

Alcaraz beat tennis legend Novak Djokovic in five sets in SW19. Picture: Getty

The Spaniard fell to the floor when his victory was confirmed in the epic final. Picture: Getty

Alcaraz said that it was a dream come true for him to win in south-west London - having previously admitted that he has coveted the gold trophy since he was a boy.

Film stars Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig were among those watching from the stands as Novak Djokovic attempted to defend his Wimbledon title against Carlos Alcaraz.

Academy Award-winning actor Pitt was in England last weekend, appearing at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, to film scenes for his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film.

More to follow.