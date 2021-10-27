Breaking News

Major emergency response after woman and three children struck by car in South Lanarkshire

Scottish Ambulance Service has sent 10 crews to the scene of the crash. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A major emergency services response is under way after a woman and three children were struck by a car in Carluke, South Lanarkshire.

Ten ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene in Kirkton Street, Carluke, shortly after 3pm.

Police Scotland said four pedestrians - a woman and three children - were involved in a road crash with a vehicle at around 3.10pm.

All four are being taken to hospital for treatment, police confirmed.

Inspector William Broatch, from Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “Around 3.10pm, police were called to James Street in Carluke, at the junction with Kirkton Street, following a report of a road crash involving a car and four pedestrians - a woman and three children.

"The pedestrians are all being conveyed to hospital for treatment."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the female pedestrian is aged in her twenties and all four have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Due to a serious RTA, Lanark Road in Carluke is closed. Service 41 is diverting via Glamis Avenue, Chapel Street, Carnwath Road and Wilton Road in both directions. — JMB Travel (@jmb_travel) October 27, 2021

Emergency services remain at the scene and local diversions are in place.

An employee at The Kirkton Inn on Kirkton Street said the road had been closed and several police and ambulance service vehicles were in attendance.

The A73 is currently closed between Glamis Avenue and Clyde Street and traffic is being diverted.

Lanark Road is also closed following the incident, which happened just as schools in the area were finishing for the day.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 2110 of 27 October.