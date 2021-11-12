Carry knife and fork in your backpack for the climate, Scottish minister urges

By James Morris

A Scottish government minister has told LBC that people should carry their own cutlery, including knives, to help cut plastic waste.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said people should follow her lead and carry a "fork and knife and spoon in our backpacks" for when they buy takeaway food.

It comes after the Scottish government laid down legislation which will see a range of single-use items banned in six months' time.

Ms Slater, the circular economy minister who sponsored the legislation, was asked how this would be enforced and she said: "You need businesses to adopt the new regulations. I know businesses in Scotland are keen to take a lead on the climate and most businesses are already using these.

Lorna Slater has said people should carry around their own 'fork and knife and spoon' while out to cut waste. Picture: Alamy

"Certainly the takeaways near me are using different materials. Other materials are widely available.

"But of course, better yet would be for us all to get in the habit of carrying our own fork and knife and spoon in our backpacks, which I try and do.”

Read more: 'I am part of her movement': PM's COP26 adviser Mark Carney hails Greta Thunberg

The ban will come into effect on 1 June next year, and will apply to plastic cutlery, plates, straws, beverage stirrers, balloon sticks and expanded polystyrene food containers and cups – including covers and lids.

In doing so, it has become the first UK nation to ban such items. The Westminster government has similar plans for England, but a target date has yet to be set.