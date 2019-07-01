Cars Left Buried Under Ice After Freak Hailstorm In 30C Heat

1 July 2019, 10:13 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 10:49

A freak hailstorm hit the Mexican city of Guadalajara, burying cars in a metre of ice.
A freak hailstorm hit the Mexican city of Guadalajara, burying cars in a metre of ice. Picture: Getty

A freak hailstorm in the Mexican city of Guadalajara has left cars and trucks buried under a thick layer of ice, despite temperatures reaching 32C.

The incredible photographs show people climbing over the top of the metre-thick ice, submerging cars up to their windscreen.

The Mexican army has been called in to help city workers clear the streets, with diggers being used to break up chunks of ice.

A man with a bike walks on hail in Guadalajara
A man with a bike walks on hail in Guadalajara. Picture: Getty
Vehicles buried in hail are seen in the streets of Guadalajara
Vehicles buried in hail are seen in the streets of Guadalajara. Picture: Getty
A woman and child walked across a metre-high layer of ice after a freak hailstorm in Mexico
A woman and child walked across a metre-high layer of ice after a freak hailstorm in Mexico. Picture: Getty

The ice reached thicknesses of up to a metre in some parts, after Guadalajara was hit by hail.

Governor Enrique Alfaro tweeted that he had "never seen" weather like it, remarking "and then we wonder if climate change exists".

He added: "Most important of all, there is no record of injured people or human losses so far".

