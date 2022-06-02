'Catastrophic': Four dead in Tulsa mass shooting days after Texas school attack

Police rushed to the medical complex. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Four people have been killed in the newest mass shooting in America.

Days after the tragedy at a school in Texas which left 19 children and two adults dead, a gunman opened fire at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa Police Department deputy chief Eric Dalgleish said the gunman also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unknown what prompted the attack. The gunman had a handgun and a rifle.

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," police said in a Facebook post.

"We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties."

Officers were sent three minutes after dispatchers were told of the shooting, and made contact with the gunman a minute after arriving.

A number of people were hurt at the medical complex, which was described as a "catastrophic scene".

St Francis Health System locked down its campus on Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building, which houses an outpatient surgery unit and a breast health centre.

Nicholas O'Brien, whose mother was in a nearby building when the shooting happened, said: "They were rushing people out. I don't know if some of them were injured or just have been injured during the shooting, but some of them couldn't walk very well.

"But they were just kind of wobbling and stumbling and getting them out of there.

"I was pretty anxious. So once I got here and then I heard that she was OK, the shooter had been shot and was down, I felt a lot better. It still is horrible what happened."