CCTV captures moment moped drivers flee after woman, 58, killed in Hammersmith hit-and-run

Met Police release footage of people sought after fatal moped collision in Hammersmith

By Flaminia Luck

Footage has captured the moment two moped drivers fled on foot after a 58-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Hammersmith.

Ina Rodrigues was hit on Talgarth Road, at the junction with Gliddon Road, shortly after 6pm on January 16. She died in hospital five days later.

The Met Police have launched an appeal to hunt down the driver and their pillion passenger.

The force said the moped did not stop at the scene and it was abandoned a short while later before the rider and passenger fled the scene on foot.

Ina. Picture: Met Police

CCTV captured the pair abandoning the moped later that evening and hiding it under a cover before fleeing the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Matt Jackson said: “Our investigation has managed to track the moped to where it was abandoned but we now need the public’s help to try and identify the two people who were on it at the time of the collision.

“Ina’s family has been devastated as a result of this collision and we need to provide them with answers as to what happened to their loved one. If you can help, please get in contact immediately.”