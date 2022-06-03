Police release CCTV in hunt for two suspects behind vandalism of Margaret Thatcher statue

CCTV has been released of two suspects. Picture: Lincolnshire Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have released CCTV of two suspects behind the vandalism of a Margaret Thatcher statue.

The newly-erected statue was vandalised for the second time in two weeks on Sunday, with red paint having been thrown at the £300,000 sculpture.

A communist red hammer and sickle were also spray painted on the fence intended to protect it from damage.

The incident took place in St Peters Hill, Grantham, at about 11.10pm on 28 May, Lincolnshire Police said.

The CCTV footage is not clear enough to show facial features, but police said they hoped the distinctive clothing, build, and gait of the individuals could help lead to identification.

One of the people pictured was dressed all in black clothing which had white stripes running from the waistline to the knee on both legs, and was wearing a face covering.

The other individual was dressed in dark clothing with a hood, a white coloured face covering, dark shoes with a red Nike motif and white soles.

It comes after a protester threw eggs at the statue less than two hours after it was lowered into place earlier in May.

Only one connected with the statue, with the man in question having to throw the eggs from behind a temporary fence surrounding the memorial.

A cry of "oi" could be heard after one connected with the lower part of the monument.

A 59-year-old university worker was fined £90 for the incident with police saying the statue "continues to be monitored by CCTV".

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 488 of 28 May or report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.