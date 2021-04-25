CCTV released after baby boy found wrapped in blanket by dog walker

25 April 2021, 21:27 | Updated: 25 April 2021, 21:35

West Midlands Police released CCTV after the boy was found
West Midlands Police released CCTV after the boy was found. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Will Taylor

CCTV has been released after a baby boy was found wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker.

Police have not found the infant's mother yet, while the boy - who may have just been hours old when he was discovered - is being cared for in hospital.

The boy was found clothed and wrapped up in Kings Norton, Birmingham, on April 22.

He is thought to be full-term and healthy and is doing well, West Midlands Police said.

Footage shows a woman officers think could help their enquiries walking along Shannon Road just before 5.10pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "We're very concerned for (the mother) and want to check she is doing okay, both physically and mentally.

"This is our only concern right now, giving birth is a big thing and we're concerned she will need medical help.

"This must be a very difficult time for her so we’re keen to talk to her as soon as possible.

"We're appealing directly to the mother of the boy or anyone who knows who she is to please get in touch."

Anyone who recognises the woman in CCTV is asked to contact police.

Use the force’s live web chat function or call 101 quoting log 3476 of April 22.

