Celine Dion earns standing ovation at Grammy Awards to present album of the year, amid 'human statue' condition

5 February 2024, 05:46 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 05:49

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Celine Dion was met with a standing ovation at the Grammy Awards to present the album of the year, amid her battle with the rare neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 55-year-old singer was helped on stage to present the award, 27 years after Diana Ross and Sting presented the prize to her, she said.

Among those on their feet was Taylor Swift, who made Grammy history by becoming the first person to win album of the year four times.

Entering the stage wearing a white dress and a burnt orange jacket, she said: "Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.

"Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take it for granted, the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

Ms Dion has sold over 250 million albums during her 40-year career, earning five Grammy awards.

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

Among her best-known hits are My Heart Will Go On, from the film Titanic, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, The Power Of Love, and That's The Way It Is.

Dion has spoken about having muscle spasms as a result of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), and in 2021, she cancelled her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

She revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 and cancelled her Courage World Tour.

Read more: Celine Dion 'no longer has control of her muscles', sister reveals as singer battles 'human statue' condition

Read more: Celine Dion tearfully reveals she has incurable 'Stiff Person Disease', brain condition that turns people into 'human statues'

The main symptoms of SPS are muscle stiffening and spasming. Periods of muscle spasming can be triggered by environmental stimuli like loud noises and can calm down once the stimulus has gone.

Taylor Swift, center, accepts the award for album of the year for 'MIdnights' during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Taylor Swift, center, accepts the award for album of the year for 'MIdnights' during the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Alamy

Some people with SPS have other autoimmune diseases such as type one diabetes, vitiligo and pernicious anaemia.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are ways for the disease to be treated, including through the use of muscle sedatives and relaxants.

Physical and occupational therapy is also a treatment route for people with SPS.

Her older sister Claudette revealed last year that the singer hopes to return to the stage.

She said: "She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined," Claudette told 7 Jours in Canada.

"She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

And she added: "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

Scientists have not done much research into the condition because it is so rare, Claudette said, and nobody has been able to find a medicine that will help.

But the star's family charity Fondation Maman Dion has been bombarded with support for the My Heart Will Go On singer.

"Some people have lost hope because it's all illness that isn't well known," she said.

"If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they're praying for her.

"She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."

In the past, she said Dion does not need a wheelchair and "has the joy of living", after hitting out at social media claims that she was struggling to move.

Dion announced in May that she was cancelling her world tour because she struggled with the condition.

She had publicly revealed in December she'd been diagnosed with the disorder.

Dion announced that with "tremendous disappointment" she was unable to perform on her world tour and she's "working really hard to build back her strength".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The newly-formed Executive has already written to the Prime Minister calling for urgent discussions on long-term funding stability to deliver public services.

Rishi Sunak to meet Irish premier, marking return of devolved government in Northern Ireland

China Australia Writer

Australia appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer Yang Hengjun

A jockey has died following a freak accident during a meet when his horse ran through the wing of a fence.

Tributes to jockey, 29, Killed after falling from horse in front of horried spectators during race

Murdered teen Brianna Ghey's mum has called for social media to be banned for under-16s - as she says the internet is 'The Wild West'.

'It's the Wild West': Brianna Ghey's mum calls for social media ban for under-16s to prevent similar tragedies

Chile Fires

At least 99 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

Forty asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm are converting to Christianity - as fears grow that some are using conversion as a means of staying in the UK.

Forty Bibby Stockholm migrants converting to Christianity - same loophole used by Clapham suspect

Labour have slammed "botched" apprenticeships levies after the party showed enrolment on the schemes have dropped under the Tories.

Labour slam Tories for "stealing opportunities" on apprenticeships as enrolments down a quarter

The UK will be hit with three seasons of weather across just one week - as chaotic climate conditions are set to baffle Brits.

Exact date Brits will be blasted with three seasons in a week as cold, rain and sun all expected just days apart

Mideast Tensions

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed not to hesitate when protecting British lives as he spoke after a third wave of UK, and US airstrikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Sunak vows he will 'not hesitate to protect British lives' after US-UK strikes continue in the Red Sea

Grammy Gala

Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick rule at pre-Grammys gala

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned that he could lose May's mayoral election to Susan Hall - but hinted a win could see London bid for the 2036 Olympics

Sadiq Khan warns 'I could lose' May mayoral election as he hints at 2036 Olympics bid for London

Barry John has died in hospital aged 79, his family say.

Welsh rugby legend Barry John, nicknamed 'The King', dies in hospital aged 79

The 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16

Girl, 14, and woman, 49, arrested over fatal stabbing of Bristol boys - taking total of arrests to 12

RAF Typhoon

Iran warns against attack on suspected spy ships after new air strikes in Yemen

Police have released new CCTV of Ezedi

Watch: Police release new CCTV of Clapham chemical attack suspect and issue update on last known sighting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Оleg Kononenko

Russian cosmonaut sets new record for most time in space

Namibia President Dead

Namibian president dies in hospital during cancer treatment

Boxes containing ballot papers

‘World’s coolest dictator’ expected to be re-elected president in El Salvador

4x4 near Arc de Triomphe

Paris votes on ramping up parking fees for 4x4s

Harmonie was shocked by the officer sticking her tongue out

Gospel singer ordered to stop busking in London by volunteer cop 'shocked' to see officer stick tongue out at her
Police have posted a £20,000 reward for information leading to Ezedi's arrest

New warning to 'anyone helping Clapham chemical attack suspect' as Met posts £20k reward

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack

Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex named after man, 39, arrested
HMS Queen Elizabeth has not been sent to join Houthi strikes - and has now suffered a malfunction

More humiliation for British military as flagship carrier forced out of Nato mission after malfunction
Shelling damage

At least 28 killed in shelling in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Jet takes off

US and Britain in new wave of attacks against Yemen’s Houthis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit