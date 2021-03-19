Census 2021: What is it, what sort of questions are asked and can you be fined for not completing it?

19 March 2021, 17:34

The 2021 census must be completed by March 21
The 2021 census must be completed by March 21. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The once-a-decade census, which aims to gather information about people living in the UK, is underway.

The 2021 census is being carried out in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with Scotland’s delayed until next year.

What is the census?

The UK census is issued every 10 years by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The first one took place in 1801.

It aims to gather information that can inform how public money is spent so that people are provided with the right services.

Pete Benton, census director for the ONS, said: “Census 2021 will provide a rich snapshot of who we are as a nation – the size and structure of the population, the social and economic changes to our lives in light of the pandemic and EU exit, and our employment, education and health.

“The information it provides will inform decisions for years to come on public services, including hospitals, schools, houses and education, to meet the needs of our changing society.”

Where do I complete it?

You can fill the census out online using an access code sent in the post.

If you are struggling, you can request a paper copy to be sent in the post. You can do this online or over the phone.

If you cannot complete your own census, someone you trust, like a family member or friend, can complete it for you.

You or someone else in your household can to answer the questions for everyone living there, or each person can answer them individually.

When do I need to complete it by?

You are requested to fill out your census by Sunday, March 21, or as soon as possible afterwards.

It takes about ten minutes per person to fill in the census, and any questions marked 'voluntary' are not mandatory.

What sort of questions will I have to answer?

You will be asked to fill out questions on a wide range of things, including your sex, age, ethnicity, health, occupation, relationship status and household size.

There are 50 questions in total.

Will I be fined if I don’t finish it on time?

By law, you must complete the census or face a £1,000 fine.

You can also face a £1,000 fine for giving false information.

The official guidance says: “Taking part in the census is your chance to help make sure you and your community get the services you need for the next 10 years and beyond.

“The information you give in the census helps provide the best picture of the needs of everyone.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pc Oliver Banfield was spared jail after admitting a charge of assault

Serving male police officer avoids jail after admitting assault of woman
Police and military occupy a roadblock in Yangon, Myanmar

BBC journalist among reporters detained in Myanmar

arers are only entitled to the minimum wage when they are required to be awake for work.

Sleep-in care workers not entitled to minimum wage for whole shift, court rules
France's Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55, receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe

Germany covid

Germany considers longer COVID lockdown amid 'exponential' rise in cases
Paris is among 16 regions of France being put into a third lockdown over rising Covid-19 cases

France lockdown: What are the rules and where is it in place?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend
The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London